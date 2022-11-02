Christine Brown Hints Ex-Husband Kody Never Got Involved In Halloween With His 18 Children
Christine Brown and her daughter Truely got into the spooky spirit after parting ways with their polygamous family.
As the Sister Wives star reflected on Halloween with her youngster, she admitted she was shocked to learn that dads got involved in the festivities. Doing a "car confessions" while sitting in her vehicle on Monday, October 31, Christine told her 895K followers via her Instagram Story that she always thought Halloween was a "mom holiday," explaining her mom would take part in it while her dad "wasn't really involved."
"For my kids, I was really the only who did it," Christine revealed, seemingly shading the father of her six kids — Aspyn, 27, Mykelti, 26, Gwendlyn, 21, Ysabel, 19 and Truely, 12, as well as son Paedon, 24 — Kody Brown, whom she left late last year after more than 25 years of marriage. "So, I've been surprised and shocked to see so many dads trick-or-treating and so many dads in costumes."
"I honestly had no idea that dads got involved with Halloween and trick-or-treating. So Bravo all you dads that get involved," she praised. "That's absolutely awesome."
Christine also offered a glimpse of Truely enjoying the candy-filled day, sharing a carousel to Instagram of her daughter running around trick-or-treating while interacting with neighbors' spooky decorations. "Trick-Or-Treating with Truely is always an adventure!" the proud mama gushed in her caption. "She interacts with everyone...including the living. #halloween #trickortreat #coolkids #blessed."
Christine's reality check — and subtle jab at the patriarch over his lack of presence during Halloween — comes months after she announced she was leaving Kody in November 2021 and moving to Utah from Arizona with her youngest.
The fallout from Christine and Kody's split has been documented on the latest season of Sister Wives, with the newly single reality star revealing on a recent episode that she had their kids' seal of approval to walk away from the father-of-18. "I have 100 percent approval [from] my kids," she told the cameras.
Christine added: "They all see that I’m much happier now and I’m accessible to them."
Meanwhile, the adults in their polygamous family didn't take the news as well, as Kody was seen shouting at her, saying she is "ruining the [family's] way [of life] rather than being accountable." First wife Meri Brown admitted she too was "feeling betrayed" by Christine's decision.