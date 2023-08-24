'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Secretly Marries Partner Audrey Kriss Without Parents Meri and Kody Present: Report
Leon Brown may have pulled off the ultimate surprise!
According to the marriage certificate, the Sister Wives star secretly wed their longtime partner Audrey Kriss on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in an intimate Colorado ceremony that was only the two of them — without their parents, Meri and Kody Brown, present.
Per the legal document, Leon — who went by their birth name Mariah at the time — and Kriss made things official in a "self-solemnized" ceremony at a house in Colorado Springs. The unique ceremony only requires the two parties to marry without a judge but instead with an agreement between them. Therefore, Leon's parents' absence may not have been as drama-inducing as one may think.
On October 19, the two went to the Denver County Clerk's Office to apply for a marriage license. However, the document was only recorded in the clerk's office on July 6, 2023.
The timing of the private event may raise a few eyebrows as Leon's brother, Logan — one of Kody and Janelle Brown's sons — got married on October 22, 2022. However, the newlyweds did in fact attend the family event.
The year was quite eventful for the new couple as Leon revealed they were undergoing gender-affirming top surgery after announcing they were transgender. "Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s**t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," they wrote in a post at the time. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s**t figured out, to let you know that I am trans."
"I remember the first time that I knew I wasn’t a girl. I was pretty young & unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," they noted of their family's conservative background. "so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman."
