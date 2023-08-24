'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Secretly Marries Partner Audrey Kriss Without Parents Meri and Kody Present: Report

Per the legal document, Leon — who went by their birth name Mariah at the time — and Kriss made things official in a "self-solemnized" ceremony at a house in Colorado Springs. The unique ceremony only requires the two parties to marry without a judge but instead with an agreement between them. Therefore, Leon's parents' absence may not have been as drama-inducing as one may think.

On October 19, the two went to the Denver County Clerk's Office to apply for a marriage license. However, the document was only recorded in the clerk's office on July 6, 2023.