OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Meri Brown
OK LogoNEWS

'Sister Wives' Star Leon Brown Secretly Marries Partner Audrey Kriss Without Parents Meri and Kody Present: Report

leo brown kody meri brown pp
Source: @leointhemountains/instagram;@therealmeribrown/instagram
By:

Aug. 24 2023, Published 3:58 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Leon Brown may have pulled off the ultimate surprise!

According to the marriage certificate, the Sister Wives star secretly wed their longtime partner Audrey Kriss on Saturday, October 29, 2022, in an intimate Colorado ceremony that was only the two of them — without their parents, Meri and Kody Brown, present.

Article continues below advertisement
leointhemountainsn
Source: @leointhemountains/instagram;

Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss married nearly one year ago.

Per the legal document, Leon — who went by their birth name Mariah at the time — and Kriss made things official in a "self-solemnized" ceremony at a house in Colorado Springs. The unique ceremony only requires the two parties to marry without a judge but instead with an agreement between them. Therefore, Leon's parents' absence may not have been as drama-inducing as one may think.

On October 19, the two went to the Denver County Clerk's Office to apply for a marriage license. However, the document was only recorded in the clerk's office on July 6, 2023.

Article continues below advertisement
leointhemountains
Source: @leointhemountains/instagram;

Leon Brown and Audrey Kriss married in a 'self-solemnized' ceremony.

The timing of the private event may raise a few eyebrows as Leon's brother, Logan — one of Kody and Janelle Brown's sons — got married on October 22, 2022. However, the newlyweds did in fact attend the family event.

The year was quite eventful for the new couple as Leon revealed they were undergoing gender-affirming top surgery after announcing they were transgender. "Someone recently told me that i didn't have to have all of my s**t figured out in order for me to share myself with the world," they wrote in a post at the time. "So here's me, definitely not having almost any of my s**t figured out, to let you know that I am trans."

MORE ON:
Meri Brown
Article continues below advertisement
meri brown instagram
Source: @therealmeribrown/instagram

Meri Brown was reportedly not present for her child's big day.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement

"I remember the first time that I knew I wasn’t a girl. I was pretty young & unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," they noted of their family's conservative background. "so i continued to be socialized as a girl & later a woman."

Source: OK!

The Sun obtained the marriage cerificates.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.