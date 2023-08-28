'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown's 'Disgust' Over Child Leon's Transition '100 Percent Affected' His Relationship With Meri: Source
Sister Wives star Kody Brown's relationship with his and Meri's only child, Leon, 28, changed for the worse after they came out as trans — and according to a source, it also struck a serious blow to his failing marriage with the 52-year-old.
"He does not support Leon's transition at all," a family insider spilled to a news outlet. "He's actually disgusted by it, as terrible as that is."
"Kody is telling close friends, 'This is a new person. I don't know who this person is, but this is not the little girl that I raised,'" the insider claimed. "They don't have a relationship anymore, and because of it, it has affected his relationship with Meri, 100 percent."
Although Kody is believed to be completely estranged from Leon, Meri is "standing by" their side and supporting them through their transition and other life changes of the past year.
"Leon is her only child, and she wasn't going to disown them," the insider added. "She will pick Leon over Kody every day."
Popular TLC blogger Without A Crystal Ball also confirmed earlier this month that Kody and Leon were no longer following each other on social media.
"Kody Brown is following numerous accounts that are transphobic and regularly post hate-filled rhetoric about trans people," she wrote in the lengthy post. "Parents should love their kids no matter what! But instead Kody contributes to the discrimination and pain Leon faces every day."
Leon announced that they were trans and would be going by they/them pronouns as well as their new, chosen name in June 2022.
"I remember the first time that I knew I wasn’t a girl. I was pretty young & unfortunately I grew up in a context that was incredibly gendered & restrictive," they penned at the time. "And here’s the thing, I'm finally ready to share my favorite self with the world. and that self is incredibly genderqueer, trans, and unapologetic."
As OK! previously reported, Leon and longtime partner Audrey Kriss tied the knot in a private ceremony last October. Neither Kody nor Meri were present, but the mom-of-one has openly supported her child in numerous social media posts.
