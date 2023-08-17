'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Warned Fiancé David Woolley She and Janelle Are a Package Deal: 'There's Not Just Me'

As for her close bond with Janelle, their relationship blossomed after the 51-year-old made the decision to end her marriage to the Brown family patriarch. A little over a year after Christine confirmed her split, Janelle admitted in a Sister Wives: One on One special that she had also separated from the father-of-18.

"I would be proud of Janelle if she stayed with Kody too, just because the choices she makes are right for her 100 percent," Christine told the outlet. "I just wanted to see her happy and living whatever life she chose for herself. I mean, on the outside. On the inside, I was always like, 'Girl! There's a whole, huge freaking world out there that we knew nothing about.'"

