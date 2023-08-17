'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Warned Fiancé David Woolley She and Janelle Are a Package Deal: 'There's Not Just Me'
Christine Brown is head-over-heels in love with her fiancé, David Woolley — but before they got too serious, she made it clear to the construction exec that she's a package deal with her bestie, Janelle, and her kids.
"I told him, I have a lot of kids and I have a sister wife," she told a news outlet in a recent interview. "And everywhere I go, Janelle has to come with me and all of her children come too. There's not just me. And he was like, 'OK.'"
"He knew about polygamy enough, he understood it," she continued. "We just clicked and it was easy. He gets me so well. And he understands. He doesn't care about all the extra stuff that comes with me."
Christine and David began dating in October 2022, but didn't go public with their whirlwind romance until this past February. Two months later, they shared the news of their engagement and have been hard at work planning their wedding since April.
"He's really, really just the best guy I know, by far. He's amazing," the mom-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and Truely with estranged ex Kody — gushed. "We just clicked really, really well. On our second date I realized we had something really, really special."
As for her close bond with Janelle, their relationship blossomed after the 51-year-old made the decision to end her marriage to the Brown family patriarch. A little over a year after Christine confirmed her split, Janelle admitted in a Sister Wives: One on One special that she had also separated from the father-of-18.
"I would be proud of Janelle if she stayed with Kody too, just because the choices she makes are right for her 100 percent," Christine told the outlet. "I just wanted to see her happy and living whatever life she chose for herself. I mean, on the outside. On the inside, I was always like, 'Girl! There's a whole, huge freaking world out there that we knew nothing about.'"
