'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Makes Hilarious NSFW Comparison About Kody's Rumored Favorite Wife Robyn
Sister Wives star Meri Brown got a little spicy while discussing doling out Thanksgiving duties in the premiere episode of Season 18.
The mother-of-one — who shares Leon, 28, with ex-husband Kody — made an NSFW quip after she revealed the Brown family patriarch no longer preferred to eat her turkey on the food-filled holiday.
While talking about who would be cooking the main portion of the meal that year, it was quickly agreed upon that the Robyn would be handling turkey duties, while Meri would tackle dessert.
"Last year, I made the meat turkey, the animal turkey," Robyn shared in a confessional. "And Meri made a Rice Krispies turkey and stuffed it with chocolate and candies and stuff."
"Okay, listen, I have done the turkey for years," the 52-year-old said in her own confessional. "Kody used to like my turkey until he had Robyn's. And I guess hers is that much...that just sounds..." Meri trailed off before bursting into laughter at her accidental double entendres.
"Mine is sweet, hers is savory," she joked. "He could like them both if he wanted. He did sign up for liking everyone's turkeys."
Regardless of which wife was in charge of cooking what part of the meal, Meri opened up on how different that Thanksgiving had been compared to years past.
"Last year's Thanksgiving was weird in that it wasn't our whole family," she explained in a confessional, referring to Christine, Janelle and their respective children being missing from the festivities. "Usually, during the holidays, it's just all of us, and it's big and loud and fun ... it wasn't that. It was just Robyn and Kody and her kids and me."
As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first wife to officially call it quits with the father-of-18, soon followed by Janelle. Earlier this year, Meri and Kody released a joint statement announcing their own separation after more than 30 years of marriage.
Kody is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn, and has claimed that he does not plan to look for another wife.