'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Claims Husband Kody Tried to 'Sabotage' Their Marriage After His Splits From Other Spouses

Robyn and Kody Brown's marriage has been pushed to its limits after the father-of-18's tumultuous splits from three of his wives.

Ahead of the Sunday, August 20, premiere of Sister Wives Season 18, the 44-year-old admitted there were times that Kody lashed out against their own relationship while struggling to process his complicated emotions.

robyn brown tlc sister wives
Source: TLC

Robyn Brown has been fighting to hold together their plural family for years.

"No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce. It’s been h---," Robyn confessed to a news outlet in a recent interview. "There have been times he’s tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us. I’ve had to work hard not to let him."

Robyn — who has always been a firm believer in making their plural marriage work despite her ups and downs with Kody's other wives — confessed that the shift in their family dynamic left her feeling like they'd "failed."

sister wives group photo mega
Source: mega

Robyn, Meri, Kody, Christine and Janelle Brown were all smiles at a 2012 photoshoot.

"The commitment we made — we were all in this together," she continued. "We screwed it up.”

Meanwhile, the mother-of-five — who shares Dayton, Aurora and Breanna with her ex-husband, as well as Solomon and Ariella Mae with the Brown family patriarch — has been seeing a therapist and holding onto hope for her marriage.

"I never thought I wanted to leave," Robyn assured the outlet. "I know how much I love Kody. He's doing his best."

robyn brown sister wives tlc
Source: TLC

Robyn Brown became emotional in a sneak peek of 'Sister Wives'.

As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first sister wife to leave the 54-year-old. She was followed by Janelle, who announced she'd separated from Kody in a Sister Wives: One on One multi-episode special that aired late last year.

This past January, Meri confirmed that she and Kody had decided to end their marriage as well after years of marital issues.

Source: OK!

Since the tumultuous splits, a source spilled Kody had been "trying to find every reason to blame Robyn" for his relationships falling apart.

"He's treating her terribly. He's basically, like, 'You should have done better. You should have worked harder to keep the family together,'" the source explained back in March. "This is not abnormal. He looks for scapegoats ... It's because he doesn't want [to] take responsibility for anything."

Watch Sister Wives Season 18 on TLC on Sunday, August 20.

Robyn spoke with People about her relationship with Kody.

