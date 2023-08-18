'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown Claims Husband Kody Tried to 'Sabotage' Their Marriage After His Splits From Other Spouses
Robyn and Kody Brown's marriage has been pushed to its limits after the father-of-18's tumultuous splits from three of his wives.
Ahead of the Sunday, August 20, premiere of Sister Wives Season 18, the 44-year-old admitted there were times that Kody lashed out against their own relationship while struggling to process his complicated emotions.
"No one should be married while they’re going through a divorce. It’s been h---," Robyn confessed to a news outlet in a recent interview. "There have been times he’s tried to self-sabotage and sabotage us. I’ve had to work hard not to let him."
Robyn — who has always been a firm believer in making their plural marriage work despite her ups and downs with Kody's other wives — confessed that the shift in their family dynamic left her feeling like they'd "failed."
"The commitment we made — we were all in this together," she continued. "We screwed it up.”
Meanwhile, the mother-of-five — who shares Dayton, Aurora and Breanna with her ex-husband, as well as Solomon and Ariella Mae with the Brown family patriarch — has been seeing a therapist and holding onto hope for her marriage.
"I never thought I wanted to leave," Robyn assured the outlet. "I know how much I love Kody. He's doing his best."
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Admits He 'Could Have Done a Lot Better' as a Husband Following 'Painful' Splits
- 'Sister Wives' Star Gwendlyn Brown Confesses She Didn't Have Any Wedding Pictures With Dad Kody Because He Didn't Show Up on Time
- 'Sister Wives' Star Robyn Brown is 'Not Happy' Meri Moved, 'Doesn't Understand' Why Kody Won't 'Try' to Keep the Family Together
As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first sister wife to leave the 54-year-old. She was followed by Janelle, who announced she'd separated from Kody in a Sister Wives: One on One multi-episode special that aired late last year.
This past January, Meri confirmed that she and Kody had decided to end their marriage as well after years of marital issues.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
Since the tumultuous splits, a source spilled Kody had been "trying to find every reason to blame Robyn" for his relationships falling apart.
"He's treating her terribly. He's basically, like, 'You should have done better. You should have worked harder to keep the family together,'" the source explained back in March. "This is not abnormal. He looks for scapegoats ... It's because he doesn't want [to] take responsibility for anything."
Watch Sister Wives Season 18 on TLC on Sunday, August 20.
Robyn spoke with People about her relationship with Kody.