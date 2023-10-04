'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Blames His Loss of 'Power in the Household' on Strained Relationships With His Kids

Sister Wives star Kody Brown has a very specific answer as to why his relationships with several of his older children have grown distant over the years.

"Your relationship with your 10-year-old or your five-year-old or your babies is very different than the relationship you have with a 15-year-old, a 20-year-old, and a 25 and a 30-year-old. It's very different," he explained to a news outlet. "I didn't have any power in my household to say, ‘These are the rules.’"