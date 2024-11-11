Sister Wives' Maddie Brown Went 'No Contact' With Dad Kody After He Refused to Take Criticism for His Actions: 'There Was a Lot of Anger'
The reasons behind Maddie Brown Brush's estrangement from her father Kody has been shrouded in mystery over the past season of Sister Wives.
On a recent installment of her podcast, the pregnant mother-of-three clarified her father's inability to handle criticism and his "anger" issues played roles in her decision not to have a relationship with him.
"I have no contact with some of my family, and it’s because of stuff that has happened," she said on the Monday, November 11, episode of "The Authentic Society" podcast. "He [Kody] doesn’t have any respect for boundaries, and you have to play by his rules, and I just don’t care to do that."
"My dad would get very angry when I would— I’m a straight shooter," she shared. "You ask me a question, I’m going to tell you what I think. And he would get very angry when I would be like, ‘I don’t know why you’re surprised here.’ And so that was one of the reasons that I went no contact because it was like, he didn’t like a mirror being held up."
Maddie said there was just "a lot of anger" when they had these conversations, because Kody would insist what she was saying wasn't true.
"And I’m like, 'It is true. I know this firsthand,'" she explained to her listeners.
- Kody Brown Admits Regret Over Causing Estrangement Between Himself & 2 Of His Sons: 'I'm Sorry'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Kody Brown Blames His Strained Relationships With His Kids on His Loss of 'Power in the Household'
- 'Sister Wives' Star Janelle Brown Confesses She Doesn't Even Know Who Kody Is Anymore: 'He's Getting Angrier and Angrier'
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
According to Kody, Maddie has reportedly also chosen to not have her own children — she has Axel, 7, Evie, 5, and Josephine, 21 months, with husband Caleb Brush — heavily involved with her dad until things change.
"I always get messages from people who are like, 'You should just forgive your dad and respect him,'" she continued. "And I’m like, 'I don’t think you know what you’re talking about because your experience with your dad could be very different than my experience with my dad.'"
This comes after Kody's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, admitted she was "losing respect" for her husband due to his strained relationships with his adult children, including Janelle's boys Logan, Gabriel, Hunter, and her late son, Garrison.
"I was putting pressure on Kody to work on his relationships with his kids," Robyn said in an emotional confessional that aired earlier this year. "I think that Kody should be camping out on their doorsteps."