OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Reality Tv > Maddie Brown Brush
REALITY TV

Sister Wives' Maddie Brown Went 'No Contact' With Dad Kody After He Refused to Take Criticism for His Actions: 'There Was a Lot of Anger'

Split photo of Maddie Brown Brush and Kody Brown.
Source: @madison_rose11/instagram;MEGA

Maddie Brown Brush distanced herself from dad Kody Brown in recent years.

By:

Nov. 11 2024, Published 4:01 p.m. ET

The reasons behind Maddie Brown Brush's estrangement from her father Kody has been shrouded in mystery over the past season of Sister Wives.

On a recent installment of her podcast, the pregnant mother-of-three clarified her father's inability to handle criticism and his "anger" issues played roles in her decision not to have a relationship with him.

sister wives maddie brown no contact dad kody refused take criticism madisonrose
Source: @madison_rose11/instagram

Maddie Brown Brush is pregnant with her fourth child.

"I have no contact with some of my family, and it’s because of stuff that has happened," she said on the Monday, November 11, episode of "The Authentic Society" podcast. "He [Kody] doesn’t have any respect for boundaries, and you have to play by his rules, and I just don’t care to do that."

"My dad would get very angry when I would— I’m a straight shooter," she shared. "You ask me a question, I’m going to tell you what I think. And he would get very angry when I would be like, ‘I don’t know why you’re surprised here.’ And so that was one of the reasons that I went no contact because it was like, he didn’t like a mirror being held up."

sister wives maddie brown no contact dad kody refused take criticism tlc
Source: TLC

Kody Brown has 18 children.

Maddie said there was just "a lot of anger" when they had these conversations, because Kody would insist what she was saying wasn't true.

"And I’m like, 'It is true. I know this firsthand,'" she explained to her listeners.

Maddie Brown Brush

sister wives maddie brown no contact dad kody refused take criticism mega
Source: MEGA

Kody Brown has been estranged from many of his children since the Covid pandemic.

According to Kody, Maddie has reportedly also chosen to not have her own children — she has Axel, 7, Evie, 5, and Josephine, 21 months, with husband Caleb Brush — heavily involved with her dad until things change.

"I always get messages from people who are like, 'You should just forgive your dad and respect him,'" she continued. "And I’m like, 'I don’t think you know what you’re talking about because your experience with your dad could be very different than my experience with my dad.'"

sister wives maddie brown no contact dad kody refused take criticism madisonrose
Source: @madison_rose11/instagram

Maddie Brown Brush married her husband, Caleb Brush, in 2016.

This comes after Kody's fourth wife, Robyn Brown, admitted she was "losing respect" for her husband due to his strained relationships with his adult children, including Janelle's boys Logan, Gabriel, Hunter, and her late son, Garrison.

"I was putting pressure on Kody to work on his relationships with his kids," Robyn said in an emotional confessional that aired earlier this year. "I think that Kody should be camping out on their doorsteps."

