'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Sues Estranged Ex Kody for Custody of Daughter Truely, 14, After Messy Split
Sister Wives star Christine Brown filed for custody and child support for her 14-year-old daughter, Truely, nearly three years after announcing her split from ex Kody Brown.
The Monday, September 16, legal filing additionally requests that paternity be established as the father-of-18 is currently not on the teenager's birth certificate.
It's been explained on the popular reality show that because they used to live in Utah, where polygamy is illegal, fathers are sometimes left off of the birth certificates in plural families.
Investigative blogger Without a Crystal Ball also confirmed Christine, 58, "sought a domestic injunction seeking protection from harassment, intimidation, domestic violence, and establishing rules to not disparage the other parent in front of the child" in the lawsuit.
According to sources, Truely and Kody's relationship has deteriorated since Christine's move from Arizona to Utah due to the Brown family patriarch's alleged lack of desire to travel to visit her.
"He’s still paranoid about COVID and everything else," a source revealed. "So, if Christine is not choosing to do the transporting and making it happen — nor would she put Truely through any of this stress — then Kody won’t have a relationship with Truely. He would have to leave his nest to see his daughter."
As OK! previously reported, Christine was the first of the sister wives to leave her spiritual marriage with Kody, 58. She confirmed their split in November 2021.
On last season of the TLC show, she admitted that she thought it would help Kody and Truely's relationship to have more distance from each other.
"When I lived in Flagstaff, I firmly believed that moving to Utah was the best choice for me and for Truely," she said in a confessional. "I knew that I was taking Truely away from her dad. I felt like the best way to preserve Truely’s relationship with Kody was to move her away from him."
However, Kody didn't buy Christine's reason for taking their youngest child with her to the Beehive State.
"For Christine to think that she’s saving my relationship with Truely by taking her away from me and just ‘preserving’ it — that’s such B.S. rationalization," he said.
