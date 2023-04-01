'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Reflects On The 'Beauty' Of 'Change' After Kody Split
Sister Wives star Meri Brown took a moment to reflect on growth and changing life circumstances with a series of quotes shared to her Instagram Story.
The first was an image of a butterfly paired with a quote from Maya Angelou: "We delight in the beauty of the butterfly, but rarely admit the changes it has gone through to achieve the beauty."
The second quote attributed to media personality Mel Robbins read, "Who I was does not dictate who I am and who I am becoming," while the third simply declared, "You did not wake up today to be mediocre."
These empowering posts come amid alleged turmoil in the 51-year-old's personal life. Earlier this year, Meri and Kody announced they'd officially decided to "terminate" their marriage after more than 30 years.
"During this process, we are committed to kindness and respect toward each other and to all members of our family, and we are also committed to the continued healing of any and all relationships with the family so that we can move forward with forgiveness, grace and love," the former couple wrote in a joint statement shared in mid-January.
In a December episode of the Sister Wives: One on One special, Meri admitted that prior to the announcement, they'd discussed the possibility of ending their relationship after Kody bluntly told her, "We're not married. We're not acting as married."
"I said to him, 'Then if that's where we are, don't you think that we should address that publicly?' And he said, 'No I don't want to address it. I don't want that to be out there publicly because I don't want that judgment,'" she explained in the tell-all.
- Sister Wives' Meri Brown Hints At Coping With 'Moments In Life Where Things Just Don't Go As Planned' After Kody Brown Split
- 'Sister Wives' Star Meri Brown Pens Touching Tribute For 'Beautiful' Mom Two Years After Her Death: 'She Will Forever Be Missed'
- Meri Brown Savagely Ripped Apart For Encouraging Failure After Shaming Sister Wives For Leaving Kody: 'Practice What You're Preaching'
Several weeks after the public split, Meri was slammed with child abuse allegations from several of the Brown family kids who accused her of verbal, physical and emotional abuse.
"Abrasive and kind of mean are not strong enough words, they are not aggressive enough words," Paedon Brown, 24, said in a lengthy Youtube Live session. "It moves so far past verbal. Verbal basically stopped existing. No, we were never safe around her."
A few of his sisters partially backed up his claims, with Gwendlyn, 21, noting Meri could be "mean" as kids, but that she only saw her get physically violent one time, and Mykelti, 26, firmly stating that Meri "is not, nor will she ever be, part of my life nor my husband's or my kids' lives because of the trauma I experienced as a child growing up."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!