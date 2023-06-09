'Sisters Wives' Star Christine Brown Takes Truely, 12, on Solo Trip to Haunted Mansion Amid Rumors Kody Doesn't Approve of Their Living Situation
Christine and Truely Brown went on a spooky trip to the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Calif. this past week. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram to document their fun-filled outing to the alleged haunted mansion on Tuesday, June 6.
"Crossed an item off my bucket list today!" Christine captioned a carousel of photos. "Visited the Winchester Mystery Mansion @winchestermysteryhouse and it was incredible. I highly recommend both tours!"
The Winchester Mystery House was once belonged to Sarah Winchester, the widow of William Wirt Winchester — the heir to the Winchester Rifle family fortune — and has long been rumored to be filled with ghosts. It's served as a busy tourist attraction since the early 1920s and entices horror enthusiasts and those interested in all things supernatural to this day.
The first photo featured Christine and Truely beaming for the camera as they stood in front of the entrance, while the second showed the 12-year-old posing for a photo on the opposite side of the spacious mansion.
The rest of the carousel included a couple of cute snaps of Christine and Kody Brown's youngest daughter as she bravely toured the spooky home, before endomg with a final mother-daughter selfie.
This solo vacation comes after OK! reported that the Brown familiar patriarch has been uncomfortable with the idea of Truely living in the same home as Christine's fiancé, David Woolley.
- Sister Wives' Janelle Brown Gushes Over Christine's Cooking Skills Amid Feud Rumors
- Sister Wives' Kody Brown Thinks It's Inappropriate Daughter Truely, 12, Lives in 'Unwed' Household With Christine and David Woolley
- 'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Kody Brown's Custody Agreement Over Truely Will 'Play Out Next Season'
"It has been brought up several times by Kody that he doesn't think it's appropriate for his daughter to be living in an unwed household," a source spilled to an outlet back in May. "There have been conversations about how he's uncomfortable with the fact alone that Christine and her fiancé are living together and not married."
Kody and Christine were spiritually married in 1994, but announced that they'd called it quits on their more than 25 year marriage in November 2021. They currently co-parent Truely across state lines, as Kody lives in Arizona and Christine lives in Utah.
The exes also share adult children Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel and Gwendlyn.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!