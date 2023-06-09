'Sisters Wives' Star Christine Brown Takes Truely, 12, on Solo Trip to Haunted Mansion Amid Rumors Kody Doesn't Approve of Their Living Situation

Christine and Truely Brown went on a spooky trip to the Winchester Mystery House in San Jose, Calif. this past week. The Sister Wives star took to Instagram to document their fun-filled outing to the alleged haunted mansion on Tuesday, June 6.

"Crossed an item off my bucket list today!" Christine captioned a carousel of photos. "Visited the Winchester Mystery Mansion @winchestermysteryhouse and it was incredible. I highly recommend both tours!"