'Sister Wives' Stars Christine and Kody Brown's Custody Agreement Over Truely Will 'Play Out Next Season'
Sister Wives fans will be able to see how Christine and Kody's coparenting relationship functions across state lines on the next season of the hit TLC show.
At the end of Season 17, Christine and 12-year-old Truely packed up and moved to Utah to settle into their new home after her tumultuous split from the Brown family patriarch — who still lives roughly five hours away in Flagstaff, Arizona.
Although their relationship has been tense at times, according to a source, the estranged parents are "still in communication" for the sake of their youngest daughter.
Since Christine and Kody announced they'd officially called it quits a year and a half ago, the former couple — who first tied the knot in 1994 and also share Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel and Gwendlyn together — have been "amicable for the most part" and Truely and her dad have regular "arranged visits"
"Kody hasn't lost touch with his daughter," the source continued. "He's still very much part of her life whether it's seeing her once a month or FaceTiming with her throughout the week."
Added the source, "Viewers will get to see the custody arrangement play out next season."
As OK! previously reported, Christine confirmed she and Kody had parted ways after more than 25 years together in a November 2021 social media post. The fallout of their breakup was a focus of the most recent season of the popular reality series.
"You can’t take [Truely] from me because we’ll have to have a shared custody. It’ll have to be 50/50," Kody demanded in an October 2022 episode. "I’m going to have to be involved in Truely’s life. And you can’t actually stop me from being in her life."
"The whole issue is, from the beginning of this, she didn’t ask me if it was ok if she moved to Utah and took Truely," the frustrated father-of-18 complained in a Season 17 confessional. "She just told me she was going to do it."
However, Christine later mocked Kody's annoyance, noting: "I find it ironic that now he wants to be involved in my kid’s lives now that I’m leaving.
The source spoke with The Sun about Kody and Christine's coparenting agreement.