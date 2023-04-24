Overjoyed Christine Brown Spends Quality Time Making Food With Daughters After Announcing Controversial Engagement

OK Magazine
chrisitnekids ig pp
Source: @christinebrown_sw/instagram
Apr. 24 2023, Published 5:00 p.m. ET

Christine Brown is happier than ever these days — and it may have something to do with her recent engagement news.

While the Sister Wives star continues to live on cloud nine with David Woolley, she made some extra room for the daughters she shares with ex-husband Kody Brown.

christinekids ig
Source: @christinebrown_sw/instagram

On Sunday, April 23, Christine showed her bonding time with Ysabel and Truely, as the trio shared laughs while putting a charcuterie board together.

"It’s a nice day when I’m with my kids and it’s an amazing day when they’re making food with me in the kitchen," the mother-of-six captioned her Instagram post featuring the girls putting together the board before Truely steals a cracker. "I’ve been having the time of my life living so close to so many of my children again."

Christine added the hashtages #charcuterie #daughterbondingtime #thecrackertruelyfinallyate #imadeitmyself #okayysabelhelped.

The proud mama — who is seen in the snaps wearing a red apron that says "choose love" on the front — appeared happier than ever to have two of her five daughters with Kody by her side, as she beamed from ear-to-ear.

christine ig
Source: @christinebrown_sw/instagram
Her fans couldn't help but notice her glow, with many flooding her comments section with encouraging words after seeing how she changed her life since leaving the Brown family patriarch in November 2021.

"It’s like the birth of a new human," wrote one fan before asking: "Don’t you wish you’d left him sooner so you could be loved properly, faster, for longer?"

"I just love that you chose you, and seeing how happy you are just fills me with joy. Cheers to making hard choices and coming out on the other side better than ever!" gushed another, with a third adding: "Happiness looks good on you ❤️."

With her children by her side and a new man on her arm, it's easy to understand why Christine seems to be over the moon these days.

christine sw
Source: @christinebrown_sw/instagram

As OK! reported, Christine first teased the new man in her life earlier this year before debuting her and David's whirlwind romance on Valentine's Day. She then announced on April 13 that her boyfriend of less than one year proposed to her, gushing via Instagram: "We’re engaged! David popped the question VERY romantically, and I said YES! I’m so excited and just live in bliss every day!"

