Christine Brown Hopes Her Relationships with Kody, Other Sister Wives Get 'Less Awkward' in the Future

Christine and Kody tied the knot in 1994 and share six children together. She was his third out of four wives. They called it quits in 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage and their tumultuous split was documented throughout Season 17 of the show.

Kody's second wife, Janelle, left the father-of-18 soon after Christine. In the Sister Wives: One on One special, the 54-year-old polygamist shockingly revealed that he also no longer considered himself married to his first wife, Meri, and the couple confirmed the end of their relationship in January.

Kody is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn.