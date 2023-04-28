OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Reality Tv > Christine Brown
OK LogoREALITY TV

Christine Brown Hopes Her Relationships with Kody, Other Sister Wives Get 'Less Awkward' in the Future

collage maker apr pm
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram; tlc; @therealmeribrown/Instagram; @robyn_browns_nest/Instagram
By:

Apr. 27 2023, Published 8:45 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Sister Wives star Christine Brown opened up on what it's like to coparent and continue to film a television show with her family despite her bombshell split from estranged ex Kody Brown.

The mother-of-six — who shares Aspyn, Mykelti, Paedon, Ysabel, Gwendlyn and 12-year-old Truely with the Brown family patriarch — announced the end of their spiritual marriage in November 2021, but has continued to be involved with the hit TLC series over the past two years.

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives christine brown celebrates relationships daughters
Source: @christine_brownsw/Instagram

"I think what people might think is still more interesting is how does the family actually work after somebody leaves?" Christine explained in a recent interview, elaborating on the new dynamics that will be showcased in the upcoming season. "How do we manage the divorce with still having sister wives?"

"So many people get divorced and work on their relationships with their exes and learn how to take care of kids together," she added. "We're all still a family. Hopefully it just gets less awkward."

Article continues below advertisement
sister wives group
Source: mega

Christine and Kody tied the knot in 1994 and share six children together. She was his third out of four wives. They called it quits in 2021 after more than 25 years of marriage and their tumultuous split was documented throughout Season 17 of the show.

Kody's second wife, Janelle, left the father-of-18 soon after Christine. In the Sister Wives: One on One special, the 54-year-old polygamist shockingly revealed that he also no longer considered himself married to his first wife, Meri, and the couple confirmed the end of their relationship in January.

Kody is currently only married to his fourth wife, Robyn.

MORE ON:
Christine Brown
Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

Christine moved on with construction exec David Woolley roughly one year after parting ways with Kody. They shared the happy news of their fairytale romance this past Valentine's Day, and earlier this month, the 51-year-old announced they were engaged.

"David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday," she gushed on Thursday, April 13. "I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives."

Article continues below advertisement

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Christine spoke with Variety about her relationships with her family members post split.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.