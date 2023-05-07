'Sister Wives' Star Christine Brown Takes a Romantic Trip to Disneyland With Fiancé David Woolley: See Photos
Christine Brown and fiancé David Woolley took a trip to the Happiest Place on Earth!
On Saturday, May 6, the Sister Wives star took to her Instagram Story to share snaps of her husband-to-be and daughters Ysabel Brown, 19, and Truely Brown, 12, visiting Disneyland all together.
"Photo bombs even in Disneyland LOL," Brown captioned the sweet photo of her family while enjoying their day at the theme park together.
The quality time comes as insiders say that the TLC star's former husband Kody Brown has not been happy about his kids getting so close to Woolley. "Kody seeing photos of his daughter with David is really bothersome to him. It's triggering," a source spilled.
"The whole thing makes him sick," the insider explained of the patriarch — who also shares Paedon Brown Aspyn Brown, Mykelti Brown, Gwendlyn Brown with Christine.
"All of Christine's kids have been super supportive, except for Paedon," a source explained of her engagement. "It's not to say that two, three years from now he'll change his mind, but for now, he's made his feelings clear."
Despite her ex's disapproval, Christine excitedly announced her engagement in April following her 2021 split from Kody. “David treats me like a queen and tells me I’m beautiful everyday,” she gushed over the happy news.
“I’ve never been in love like this before and the world seems like a brighter place with him in it. I’m so excited for the wonderful adventure we are going to embark on for the rest of our lives," she explained.
“I finally found the love of my life, David. The first time he held me close, it felt like my soul took its first breath,” Christine gushed in a Valentine’s Day post about her man. “He’s wonderful and kind, incredible with my children and an adorable grandpa. I never dreamed I could find a love like this. #blessed #soulmate #feelinggood #lovemylife #partner.”