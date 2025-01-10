or
'Slender Man' Attacker Set to Be Released After 7 Years in Wisconsin Mental Hospital

Composite photo of Morgan Geyser
Source: Waukesha, Wisconsin Police.;COURT TV

Morgan Geyser is set to be released to a group home

By:

Jan. 10 2025, Published 5:53 p.m. ET

After spending seven years in a mental hospital, Morgan Geyser — better known as the “Slender Man” attacker — is set to be released to a group home.

When appearing in court, three experts in the medical field claimed Geyser had made “considerable progress" and did not pose a “safety risk” outside of the hospital.

Photo of Morgan Geyser
Source: COURT TV

Morgan Geyser is known as the 'Slender Man' attacker.

Dr. Kenneth Robbins, a psychiatrist who cared for Geyser, testified there was “very little” the Winnebago Mental Health Institute in Oshkosh, Wis., could do for Geyser at this point. “I think it’s in her interest and in everybody’s interest to try to help her now become the person she can become,” he shared.

Robbins added there is a “risk” that if she stayed in Winnebago she could become “hopeless” and “potentially… a danger to herself.” For this reason, he asserted he believed Geyser would be “safer outside of Winnebago.”

Composite photo of Morgan Geyser and Anissa Weier
Source: Waukesha, Wisconsin Police

Anissa Weier cheered Morgan Geyser on as she stabbed Payton Leutner.

MORE ON:
Crime

Deborah Collins, a forensic psychologist, also spoke out on her behalf.

“Her compliance in the institution is remarkable, both with medication and with treatment, her lack of behavioral management problems in the institution, or lack of violence toward others in the institution and toward herself,” Collins shared. “Those are all those all bode well for her readiness for conditional release at this time.”

Collins also explained that the more time Geyser spent at Winnebago, the “more challenging” it would be for her to “reintegrate.”

Brooke Lundbohm, another psychologist, also ascertained Geyser was responding “well” to “be removed from anti-psychotic medications.”

Geyser earned the moniker of the “Slender Man” attacker back in 2014 when she and Anissa Weier convinced their classmate Payton Leutner to come to a park. Once there, Geyser repeatedly stabbed Leutner as she was cheered on by Weier. All of the girls were 12 years old at the time.

Photo of Peyton Leutner
Source: ABC

Peyton Leutner was the victim of the 'Slender Man' attack.

According to reports when the incident occurred, Geyser and Weier came after Leutner because they believed they had to attack her or risk “Slender Man” — a made up boogeyman — coming after their families.

Waukesha County Circuit Judge Michael Bohren, who heard all of the testimony calling for Geyser to be released, claimed that the 2014 stabbing was “brutal” but agreed the attacker was ready to be reintegrated into society. “She’s done what she’s supposed to do,” he added. “She appears to have a good attitude.”

