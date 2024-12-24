or
Smiley Sandra Bullock Has a Ball at L.A. Lakers Game in Rare Public Outing 1 Year After Partner Bryan Randall's Death: Photos

Photo of Sandra Bullock
Source: mega

Sandra Bullock has kept a low-profile in 2024.

By:

Dec. 24 2024, Published 1:11 p.m. ET

Sandra Bullock looked happy and upbeat while attending the Los Angeles Lakers game on the night of Monday, December 23.

In photos obtained by OK!, the actress was seen smiling throughout the match and enthusiastically cheering on the team despite their three-point loss to the Detroit Pistons.

smiley sandra bullock lakers game partner bryan randall death photos
Source: mega

Sandra Bullock was all smiles at the Los Angeles Lakers game on Monday, December 23.

The outing to the arena is just one of a few the Oscar winner, 60, made in 2024, as she's been keeping a low-profile since partner Bryan Randall died at age 57 in August 2023 after a battle with ALS.

In fact, the star didn't make a Hollywood appearance until this past October, when she reunited with Speed costar Keanu Reeves at a screening event.

smiley sandra bullock lakers game partner bryan randall death photos
Source: mega

The actress has stayed out of the spotlight in 2024 after partner Bryan Randall's death in August 2023.

As OK! reported, a source claimed over the summer that the mom-of-two was "open to the possibility" of dating again but noted she's still "healing slowly" as well as "keeping Bryan’s memory alive and focusing on her children."

Bullock is a mother to adopted daughter Laila and son Louis, who Randall became a father figure to.

"They’ve gone through it all together. She wants to show them that it is healthy to grieve, but it’s also OK for their lives to move forward and to enjoy happy times again," another source told a news outlet of how she's handled the situation.

smiley sandra bullock lakers game partner bryan randall death photos
Source: mega

Bullock's two kids, Louis and Laila, saw Randall as a father figure.

While the movie star hasn't publicly discussed his passing, Randall's family confirmed his death on August 7, 2023, two days after his death.

"It is with great sadness that we share that on Aug. 5, Bryan Randall passed away peacefully after a three-year battle with ALS," his family shared. "Bryan chose early to keep his journey with ALS private and those of us who cared for him did our best to honor his request. We are immensely grateful to the tireless doctors who navigated the landscape of this illness with us and to the astounding nurses who became our roommates, often sacrificing their own families to be with ours."

"At this time we ask for privacy to grieve and to come to terms with the impossibility of saying goodbye to Bryan," the statement concluded.

smiley sandra bullock lakers game partner bryan randall death photos
Source: mega

The actress and the photographer began dating in 2015.

In lieu of flowers, the brunette beauty and his relatives asked for donations to the ALS Association or Massachusetts General Hospital.

An insider said the Miss Congeniality lead was "so grateful to all those who have donated and is happy that out of something so heartbreaking came something so positive for others."

"It was very important to her that when she and his family made the initial statement of Bryan’s passing, those who were on this journey with her and Bryan, from the beginning, were recognized — with the Healey Center at Mass General leading the way," the source added.

