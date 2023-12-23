Joshua Jackson's New Romance With Lupita Nyong’o Is 'Serious' — Months After Actor Split From Jodie Turner-Smith

"It's still new, but they’ve been spending almost all their free time together," a source spilled to a news publication of Nyong'o and Jackson — who was left "heartbroken" less than three months ago after his estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, shockingly filed for divorce on Monday, October 2.

Nyong'o just so happened to go through a breakup around the same time as her new boyfriend.

The Wakanda Forever actress announced her split from Selema Masekela via an Instagram post on Thursday, October 19 — less than 24 hours after she was coincidentally spotted with Jackson at Janelle Monáe's concert at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.