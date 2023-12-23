Joshua Jackson's New Romance With Lupita Nyong’o Is 'Serious' — Months After Actor Split From Jodie Turner-Smith
Joshua Jackson and Lupita Nyong'o are the real deal, it seems.
The couple appeared to hard-launch their unexpected relationship when they intimately held hands while walking in Joshua Tree, Calif., earlier this month, and despite speculation, their romance is much more than a fling.
"It's still new, but they’ve been spending almost all their free time together," a source spilled to a news publication of Nyong'o and Jackson — who was left "heartbroken" less than three months ago after his estranged wife, Jodie Turner-Smith, shockingly filed for divorce on Monday, October 2.
Nyong'o just so happened to go through a breakup around the same time as her new boyfriend.
The Wakanda Forever actress announced her split from Selema Masekela via an Instagram post on Thursday, October 19 — less than 24 hours after she was coincidentally spotted with Jackson at Janelle Monáe's concert at the YouTube Theater in Inglewood, Calif.
While neither Jackson, 45, or Nyong'o has officially confirmed their relationship, the insider revealed the Dawson's Creek actor simply took a chance and asked the 40-year-old out after knowing each other for years.
"It’s been full-on ever since," the confidante confessed. "He seems very serious about Lupita."
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
"To hear Joshua tell it, this is nowhere near a rebound romance," the source assured, as the quick timeline between his new romance and Turner-Smith, 37, filing for divorce is quite apparent.
Considering no one saw Jackson's split from the Queen & Slim star coming after more than three years of marriage, his relationship with Nyong'o was the cherry on top of surprises — especially after the Fringe actor was allegedly left distraught over his marital demise.
"Joshua is heartbroken over the impending divorce, he always thought that he would be married and grow old with his family, and everything would be happily ever after," a separate source said one day after Turner-Smith filed for divorce in a Los Angeles Superior Court.
"He had the dream scenario in his mind, and Jodie was his person and the person he thought he would be with forever," the insider claimed of the separated spouses — who share a 3-year-old daughter, Juno Rose. "He never wanted this for their daughter."
The confidante concluded: "They both are great parents and will continue to be, he just hates that they won't be together as a couple for their daughter anymore. They will always be connected through her."
Life & Style spoke to a source about Jackson and Nyong'o.