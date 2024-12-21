or
Sofía Vergara, 52, Flaunts Her Assets in See-Through Lace Corset Top During Night Out — Photos

Photo of Sofía Vergara.
Source: MEGA

Sofía Vergara wore her hair in large, voluminous curls for the outing.

Dec. 21 2024, Published 11:29 a.m. ET

Sofía Vergara is putting her curves on display!

On Friday, December 20, the Modern Family alum, 52, shared a series of photos from her night out, where she wore a purple lace corset top.

sofia vergara flaunts assets see through lace corset night out photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara captioned the series of images from her fun night, '🥳🥳🥳.'

In the images from the evening, Vergara stunned in the see-through ensemble as she flaunted her assets. The brunette beauty also showed off her voluminous curled locks for the fun-filled gathering.

In one still from the night, the Emmy nominee posed alongside famous pals Benson Boone and Nicole Scherzinger in the sultry outfit.

“🥳🥳🥳,” the celeb — who divorced Joe Manganiello in 2023 after seven years together — captioned the post.

In response, fans of the actress gushed over her amazing appearance.

sofia vergara flaunts assets see through lace corset night out photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara posed alongside pals Benson Boone and Nicole Scherzinger.

“My girl looking good,” one person wrote, while another raved, “SOFIA❤️🔥😍.”

“Beautiful 😍❤️,” a third shared, as a fourth person asked, “Where’s the fountain of youth? You look too young…”

As OK! previously reported, the America’s Got Talent judge’s confident night out came after she recently ended her nearly year-long romance with Justin Saliman.

Since the star said she was "kind of single" in an October interview, Vergara has been living her best life by going on several trips with pals, all of which she’s posted on Instagram.

sofia vergara flaunts assets see through lace corset night out photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara showed off her chest with a group of pals during the fun-filled night.

"Sofía’s not crying into her pillow over Justin," a source revealed. "She’s out there having fun and showing off her fabulous figure."

The split between the duo was apparently amicable, according to the insider. "Their lives are so different right now, but Sofía hopes they can be friends," they shared.

"Sofía’s all about spontaneity and having fun, and Justin’s a professional with a schedule; he can’t jet off at the last moment," they added.

Vergara and the orthopedic surgeon were first romantically linked in October 2023 when they were spotted out together. By April, the mother-of-one posted a photo of Saliman on Instagram after she underwent surgery.

sofia vergara flaunts assets see through lace corset night out photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara recently split from Justin Saliman, but she is 'not crying into her pillow over' him.

"If u ever get a major knee surgery, make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" she penned alongside a photo of the handsome hunk in scrubs. "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."

Saliman was Vergara’s first romance after filing for divorce from Manganiello in July 2023.

While insiders alleged the pair ended their marriage because Vergara did not want to have a child with him, the 47-year-old actor said the claims were "simply not true."

"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half. And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay,'" he said in the interview.

"I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't," Manganiello added.

