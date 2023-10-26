Sofía Vergara Flaunts Her Envious Figure as Insider Says She's 'Excited to See Where Things Go' With New Beau Justin Saliman: Photos
Sofía Vergara proved she's her clothing line's best model when she slipped on a few bodysuits and showed them off in a Wednesday, October 25, Instagram post.
"Which color is your favorite?😉. The perfect bodysuit from my new @walmart fall collection!!" she captioned the mirror selfies, which pictured her in brown, black and white variations of the off-the-shoulder piece. "Wear them with jeans, skirts, shorts or alone😂👖."
"Does the body come with?" one fan quipped in the comments section, while The Masked Singer's Nicole Scherzinger wrote, "Someone lift my jaw from off the floor 🔥."
As OK! reported, the Modern Family alum, 51, is back on the dating scene after splitting from husband of seven years, Joe Manganiello, over the summer. Most recently, she was seen out with orthopedic surgeon Justin Saliman, 49 — but it turns out that the pair's romance blossomed without the public knowing.
"Though Sofía has been dating Justin for a short while, they’ve gotten fairly close over the past several weeks," a source spilled to a news outlet. "The attraction is there and he’s definitely her type."
While the medical guru may not be a Hollywood bigwig, he was previously married to Grimm lead Bree Turner, 46.
"He's run in similar circles as Sofía for years, so her celebrity status isn’t something that intimidates him whatsoever," the insider noted.
"Sofía is attracted to his sense of humor and his intelligence. Plus, he’s a total gentleman and treats her with nothing but respect," they added. "She’s excited to see where things go."
Meanwhile, Manganiello, 46, was linked to actress Caitlin O'Connor, 33, in September, and at the time, a source claimed Vergara wasn't too happy about their public outing.
However, the insider insisted the True Blood star was "not trying to rub it in Sofía’s face. But he does feel like enough time has passed."
As OK! reported, the former spouses' different lifestyles were what ultimately led to the end of their relationship.
"Sofía and Joe had a good run and managed to last longer than some within her friend circle suspected. One factor was absolutely their differing take on partying and enjoying a cocktail," a source dished.
"Sofía really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. It is one of the way she lets her hair down. She has always been like that. She goes out to meet up with people at their homes and also host little soirées at her place," they elaborated. "For Joe, that has become increasingly tough in recent years."
