Sofía Vergara 'Upset' at Ex-Husband Joe Manganiello for Moving on With Caitlin O'Connor Months After Announcing Their Divorce: Source
Rebound?
A source recently revealed how Sofía Vergara, 51, feels about ex-husband Joe Manganiello and his new boo Caitlin O’Connor’s budding romance.
Just two months after the duo's split, the Magic Mike star, 46, and the actress, 33, were seen leaving Gold’s Gym in Venice, Calif.
“Joe’s not trying to rub it in Sofía’s face,” a source claimed about the new relationship. “But he does feel like enough time has passed.”
Manganiello and the Modern Family star announced their breakup in July after seven years of marriage.
“She’s clearly still upset,” the insider noted. “Especially now that Joe’s publicly showing off his new, younger girlfriend.”
The source added that Vergara is a “major catch” herself and has tons of “dating offers pouring in,” however, she is not ready to jump into another romance. “Who knows, though, maybe seeing Joe move on will encourage her to do so, too.”
As OK! previously reported, Vergara has seemingly shown her sensitivity regarding her failed marriage as she stormed off stage following a comment about her single status from fellow America’s Got Talent judge Howie Mandel.
On the September 13 episode of the competition show, the Deal or No Deal star asked the Colombian-American celeb if she was "interested in" anyone in the audience, to which she got up, walked off and exclaimed, "That's it!"
After the tension filled moment, Mandel alleged that Vergara was "good with the joke."
While sources claim Vergara is still emotionally vulnerable about the situation, one insider shared that Manganiello is ready for the next chapter.
"Joe wants the divorce to go as clean as possible. He would love as little drama [as possible] to come from it. Joe is ready to date, ready to move on, ready to have fun again and fall in love with someone," they said.
"He never wanted to be single, he thought Sofía was the one, but he knows that since it didn't work with Sofía he is getting to a better place within himself to move on to make someone else happy, which in turn will make him happy," the source divuged. "He is not looking back and there isn't a situation where this will be like Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, they aren't going to get back together."
"Joe will never dodge an opportunity if the opportunity is right. He does that with his work, he does that with his relationships," the insider spilled, hinting at a possible new lover. "But when it happens, don't expect him to shove it down our throats [because] he would like to move into a new relationship with little to no reaction. He doesn't want to be tied into a situation where people are judging his relationships in the future. He just wants to live a happy life."
Life & Style reported on how Vergara felt about her ex moving on.