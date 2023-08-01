Sofía Vergara Requests to Enforce Prenuptial Agreement After Joe Manganiello Files for Divorce
Sofía Vergara has responded to Joe Manganiello's divorce filing — and she has some demands!
The Modern Family star requested their prenuptial agreement be enforced after her estranged husband filed to end their marriage last month in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, having cited "irreconcilable differences."
In her court filing on Monday, July 31, Vergara also cited “irreconcilable differences” as the cause of their split. Similar to her soon-to-be ex-husband, she also asked for spousal support to be determined by their prenup, the details of which aren’t public.
In addition, Vergara — who is worth a whopping $180 million — noted that she wanted her “miscellaneous jewelry, artwork and other personal effects,” as well as any earnings she made before, during and after their date of separation.
Both Manganiello, 46, and Vergara, 51, agreed to pay their own attorney’s fees, and their communal property will reportedly be split based on their prenup.
Manganiello listed the exes' date of separation as July 2, 2023, with the duo sharing news of their shocking split with the world in a joint statement on July 17.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the estranged duo said in a statement.
The former Hollywood power couple was married for seven years, but, according to an insider, the differences in their lifestyles had become a major wedge in their relationship.
“Sofía and Joe had a good run and managed to last longer than some within her friend circle suspected. One factor was absolutely their differing take on partying and enjoying a cocktail," a source dished when news first broke. “Sofía really enjoys cocktails and drinks with girlfriends. It is one of the way she lets her hair down. She has always been like that. She goes out to meet up with people at their homes and also host little soirées at her place. For Joe, that has become increasingly tough in recent years."
