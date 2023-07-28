Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello Were 'Faking' Their Relationship to the Public Prior to Shocking Divorce: 'Their Marriage Was Broken Beyond Repair'
Sofía Vergara's marriage to Joe Manganiello was over long before the Magic Mike star filed for divorce last week.
"They’ve had at least two trial separations, and they’ve been faking it to an extent in public," a source spilled to a news publication after the duo officially called it quits on their seven-year marriage.
"The truth is, they lead very different lifestyles," the insider explained to a news publication, pointing out Manganiello's decades-long sobriety and Vergara's party-hard lifestyle.
Manganiello "is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends," the source detailed, while his estranged wife "is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him."
"But Joe really loved her and never tried to change her or give her ultimatums. They ended up living separate lives, and she seemed to enjoy her time away from him," the confidante confessed of what seemed to go wrong between one of Hollywood's favorite couples.
Manganiello, 46, "is truly heartbroken" by the split, while Vergara has appeared unfazed, as she recently galavanted around Italy for her 51st birthday with friends.
"Is she trying to taunt or gaslight him? He held out hope that they’d work things out, even when it became clear their marriage was broken beyond repair," the insider concluded.
Details behind Vergara and Manganiello's contradicting lifestyles come just one week after the former flames announced their divorce on Monday, July 17.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the separated spouses confirmed in a joint statement.
Just two days later, Manganiello officially filed for divorce from the Modern Family actress in the Los Angeles County Superior Court, citing "irreconcilable differences" as the cause for their split, in addition to listing July 2, 2023, as the date of separation.
In Touch spoke to a source about Vergara and Manganiello leading separate lives prior to their split.