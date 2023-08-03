Tom Cruise Wants a 'Do Over' With Former Flame Sofía Vergara After Dumping Actress for Katie Holmes
Tom Cruise wants a second chance with Sofía Vergara, according to insiders.
Insiders close to the Top Gun actor revealed to RadarOnline that Cruise has been eager to pursue a romance with the newly single Modern Family star after the Hollywood icons previously dated in 2005 before he dumped her for ex-wife Katie Holmes.
"It's always eaten away at Tom that he dumped her and chose Katie instead, which of course turned into a total disaster," the source spilled of the 61-year-old's decision to wed the Dawson's Creek star — whom he shares 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with. (Holmes and Cruise eventually divorced.)
"In hindsight, he's privately admitted Sofía would have been a far better match — and he's determined to convince her to give him another shot," the insider claimed.
Following the end of her seven-year marriage to Joe Manganiello and his failed advances toward Shakira, Cruise felt it was time for him to seize the opportunity. "The first thing he did was call up a bunch of mutual friends to put the word out that he wants to wine and dine her," the insider explained.
"If she bites, he's all set to pounce. He thinks she's exactly what has been missing from his life," the source continued. However, the Jerry McGuire star knows that timing will be everything in his plan to get her back.
"She was on vacation, so Tom was a little wary to interrupt," the insider noted of Vergara's Italian getaway. "Tom knows he has a reputation for being over the top and doesn't want to overdo it, so he's purposely holding back a little. But if he doesn't hear something soon, he'll go big to get her attention."
"Sofía is going to have all sorts of offers, so it makes sense he'd need to stand out," the source close to Cruise spilled, adding that the "old fashioned" spirit is suggesting jewelry, diamonds, or "something of that caliber to show her he's very serious."