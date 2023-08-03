Tom Cruise Wants a 'Do Over' With Former Flame Sofía Vergara After Dumping Actress for Katie Holmes

"It's always eaten away at Tom that he dumped her and chose Katie instead, which of course turned into a total disaster," the source spilled of the 61-year-old's decision to wed the Dawson's Creek star — whom he shares 17-year-old daughter Suri Cruise with. (Holmes and Cruise eventually divorced.)

"In hindsight, he's privately admitted Sofía would have been a far better match — and he's determined to convince her to give him another shot," the insider claimed.