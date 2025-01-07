Sofía Vergara Hopes to Find 'a Boyfriend or a Lover' in 2025 After Splitting From Surgeon Justin Saliman Last Year
Sofía Vergara is looking for romance!
While at the 2025 Golden Globes on Sunday, January 5, the single actress was asked what she hopes to find in the new year.
"Health, money, a boyfriend," the Modern Family alum, 52, told a reporter, then quipping, "or a lover, maybe."
Vergara was last romantically linked to orthoepic surgeon Justin Saliman starting in October 2023, however, one year later, she revealed she was "kind of single," hinting they secretly split.
Despite the breakup, a source insisted to a news outlet, "Sofía’s not crying into her pillow over Justin."
"Their lives are so different right now, but Sofía hopes they can be friends," the insider explained. "She’s out there having fun and showing off her fabulous figure."
"Sofía’s all about spontaneity and having fun, and Justin’s a professional with a schedule; he can’t jet off at the last moment," they noted.
Prior to their romance, the Emmy nominee was married to Joe Manganiello for seven years, but they parted ways in the summer of 2023.
"My marriage broke up because my husband was younger. He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom," she explained in an interview. "I feel it’s not fair to the baby. I respect whoever does it, but that’s not for me anymore."
"I had a son at 19, who is now 32, and I’m ready to be a grandmother, not a mother," Vergara noted, referring to the son she welcomed with her first husband, Joe Gonzalez.
However, the 48-year-old True Blood alum — who doesn't have any children of his own — claimed having a baby wasn't the deciding factor in their split.
That narrative was "simply not true," he insisted to Men's Journal.
"We did try to have a family for the first year and a half," Manganiello spilled. "And we had a huge conversation right out of the gate during the first month we dated. I said, 'If you're done with kids, then I understand. Just tell me, and I'll know what this is, and that's okay.'"
"And I swore to her that I would never leave if it didn't work out. And I didn't," he stated.
Instead, the stars' marriage ended because "two people grew apart, and sometimes that happens," Manganiello said.
The exes finalized their divorce in April 2024, with Vergara's rep declaring it was "a very amicable" split.
"The parties cooperated throughout the entire process," they added. "It was very simple, little drama. She's very happy and everyone's moving on."
Manganiello has been dating actress Caitlin O'Connor, 35, since late 2023.