Sultry and Single! Sofía Vergara's Hottest Snaps Since Splitting From Joe Manganiello: Photos
Sofía Vergara is showing off what she's got in her new single era!
After Joe Manganiello and the Modern Family star announced their split in September, Vergara has wasted no time taking to Instagram to share multiple sultry thirst traps now that she's back on the dating scene.
"She's out every night, or so it seems, and enjoying the cocktails and the attention," an insider explained of the latest chapter of the New Year's Eve star's life. "She's living it up like she just got out of prison. Sofía sees nothing wrong with having a little fun, staying out late."
"Sofía's always loved going out, and now that Joe's not waiting at home, she can stay out as late as she wants without upsetting anyone," the source explained. "She loves letting her hair down and having fun with her friends and her family."
After tying the knot in 2015, Vergara and the Magic Mike star announced to the world they were going their separate ways. "We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they confirmed in a joint statement.
Despite the shocking news, insiders close to the former pair say the breakup was a long time coming. "Sofía and Joe have been growing apart for a while now and are taking some distance from each other to contemplate their future," the source spilled.
"Sofia and Joe have been living separate lives. They have been spending time apart and focusing on themselves, their careers, and their loved ones," a second insider said. "Sofia has been giving her all to her new beauty brand, toty, and is very involved and excited about it. She hosted an event to celebrate the launch towards the end of June at her home in Los Angeles, and Joe was not there. She did still have a framed photo of the two of them kissing set up in a room in her home."
Scroll through the gallery to see Vergara's hottest snaps since splitting From Joe Manganiello.
Vergara showed off her stunning features while taking a selfie.
The mother-of-one looked as chic as ever in a form-fitting top and a pair of floral pants during an outing in Paris.
Vergara showed off her diamonds while sitting at the judges' table on the set of America's Got Talent.
The Hot Pursuit star took a moment to snap a selfie while in the tub.
Vergara stunned in a black corset and diamonds as she showed off her flawless skin.