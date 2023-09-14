Feud Brewing? Sofía Vergara Walks Off Stage After Howie Mandel Mentions Her Single Status
Sofía Vergara did not seem thrilled with Howie Mandel's latest comments about her love life.
During the Wednesday, September 13, episode of America's Got Talent, the Modern Family star stormed off when the funny man brought up her single status during a playful lie detector test game following her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello.
While hooked up to the truth contraption, Vergara's fellow judges asked her a series of questions, including if she liked working on the competition show better than working on the ABC sitcom that made her a star — and if she really thought Simon Cowell was like a "sweet puppy." However, when it was Mandel's turn to pitch a question, things got tense.
The Deal or No Deal star asked the Wild Card actress if she was "interested in" anybody in the audience, to which she exclaimed, "That's it!" and got up from the seat, walking back to the judge's table.
Mandel poked fun at Vergara about her post-split life last month after he let a contestant know that the 51-year-old was "single." The podcast host received intense backlash online but later claimed in an interview that Vergara was "good with the joke."
As OK! previously reported, the Hot Pursuit star and the Magic Mike alum, 46, announced the end of their romance after seven years of marriage in July.
"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," they confirmed in a joint statement at the time.
Despite the end of Vergara and Manganiello's love story, the brunette beauty appeared excited to return to single life. "She's out every night, or so it seems, and enjoying the cocktails and the attention," an insider spilled. "She's living it up like she just got out of prison. Sofía sees nothing wrong with having a little fun, staying out late."
Entertainment Tonight spoke with Mandel about the backlash.