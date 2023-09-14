Feud Brewing? Sofía Vergara Walks Off Stage After Howie Mandel Mentions Her Single Status

While hooked up to the truth contraption, Vergara's fellow judges asked her a series of questions, including if she liked working on the competition show better than working on the ABC sitcom that made her a star — and if she really thought Simon Cowell was like a "sweet puppy." However, when it was Mandel's turn to pitch a question, things got tense.

The Deal or No Deal star asked the Wild Card actress if she was "interested in" anybody in the audience, to which she exclaimed, "That's it!" and got up from the seat, walking back to the judge's table.