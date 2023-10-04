Sofía Vergara 'Makes New Friends' in Paris as She Lives Her Best Life After Joe Manganiello Divorce: Photos

"Lunch time in Paris❤️. @alevimilano is all I need😍," the Modern Family alum captioned a photo of herself wearing a black tube top with a coat, printed pants and green heels.

Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the brunette beauty's chic look. One person wrote, "@sofiavergara My Goodness,ULTRA HOTTTTTTTTTTTTT🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!" while another said, "Absolutely gorgeous 🥰🥰🥰."

A third person added, "so pretty❤️."