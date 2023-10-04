OK Magazine
Sofía Vergara 'Makes New Friends' in Paris as She Lives Her Best Life After Joe Manganiello Divorce: Photos

Oct. 4 2023, Published 12:56 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara is doing just fine without Joe Manganiello!

On Wednesday, October 4, the 51-year-old TV star uploaded some fun snaps of herself having a great time in Paris, France.

The star looked chic while out in Paris, France.

"Lunch time in Paris❤️. @alevimilano is all I need😍," the Modern Family alum captioned a photo of herself wearing a black tube top with a coat, printed pants and green heels.

Of course, people couldn't help but comment on the brunette beauty's chic look. One person wrote, "@sofiavergara My Goodness,ULTRA HOTTTTTTTTTTTTT🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥!!!" while another said, "Absolutely gorgeous 🥰🥰🥰."

A third person added, "so pretty❤️."

The day prior, Vergara, who announced her divorce from Manganiello in July, shared a selfie, which she simply captioned using a martini emoji and a chocolate emoji.

Vergara also went out to dinner wearing a sheer black top as she posed with some people. "New friends❤️#paris," she captioned a slew of snapshots.

The actress split from Joe Manganiello earlier this summer.

As OK! previously reported, Vergara went sans makeup this week when she decided to post a clothing-less photo of herself in a granite tub in Europe.

"2 a.m. jetlag planning how to get this bathtub to L.A. 🤣🤣 #paris," she captioned the picture.

Vergara and the Magic Mike star, 46, went their separate ways earlier this year.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the two said in a joint statement at the time.

However, according to a source, the former flames "lead very different lifestyles," as Manganiello is sober while Vergara tends to go out a lot.

The handsome hunk "is a homebody who plays competitive Dungeons & Dragons with his friends" while Vergara "is the life of any party and loves getting dressed up to go out for dancing and cocktails late into the night without him," the confidante explained.

Though Vergara seems to be living it up, the actor is already seeing someone new: Caitlin O’Connor, 33.

"She’s clearly still upset. Especially now that Joe’s publicly showing off his new, younger girlfriend," another source claimed of Vergara.

The 'Magic Mike' star has already moved on with someone new.

The TV star made friends while in Europe.

Vergara recently got candid about how her life has evolved in a short period of time.

"It's been very interesting, you know. It's been an interesting year for me," she said in late September. "A lot of changes, a lot of good and craziness, and bad things happen and good things happen. You know, [that's] what makes life so entertaining and interesting."

