or
Sign in with lockrMail
OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > Photos > Sofia Vergara
OK LogoPHOTOS

Sofía Vergara Puts Cleavage on Display at New Year's Eve Celebration in Paris as She Admits 2024 Has Been 'Challenging': Photos

Photo of Sofía Vergara.
Source: MEGA

'Hopeful for a happy and healthy 2025,' Sofía Vergara penned alongside a photo from her New Year's Eve celebration.

By:

Jan. 2 2025, Published 1:40 p.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to XShare to FlipboardShare to Email

Sofía Vergara entered 2025 in style!

On Wednesday, January 1, the Modern Family alum, 52, posted a series of sultry photos from her New Year’s Eve celebration in Paris, France.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara cleavage new years eve paris challenging photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

'Thankful for a challenging 2024,' Sofía Vergara penned alongside a sultry photo of herself in a black dress.

Article continues below advertisement

In the images, the brunette beauty wore her locks in a blown-out look as she stunned in a black strapless gown. The actress put her cleavage on display in the tight-fitting dress while posing in front of a fireplace.

“Thankful for a challenging 2024. Hopeful for a happy and healthy 2025❤️❤️. Happy New Year to all my amazing followers. Thank u for the love,” Vergara penned alongside the still, seemingly referencing finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello and her recent split from ex-boyfriend Justin Saliman.

Article continues below advertisement

In response to the post, fans gushed over the mother-of-one’s appearance.

“Happy NY🍾🥂 Looking great!” one person wrote, while another said, “😍😍😍😍😍😍 BEAUTIFUL LADY 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara cleavage new years eve paris challenging photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara rang in 2025 alongside pals and her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara.

Article continues below advertisement

In another picture from the night, Vergara had her arm around her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, whom she had at 19 years old with ex Joe Gonzalez.

“Happy New Year from Paris with my one and only❤️❤️🇫🇷🇫🇷🥳🥳🥳,” she captioned the post with the 33-year-old.

MORE ON:
Sofia Vergara

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

Article continues below advertisement

As OK! previously reported, Sofía has been showing off her adventures in the European city this holiday season.

On December 27, 2024, the Griselda lead uploaded more steamy snapshots in a chocolate brown V-neck top. The star showed off her figure in many images, which left fans' jaws on the floor.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara cleavage new years eve paris challenging photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara recently revealed she is single after dating Justin Saliman in 2024.

Article continues below advertisement

“When in Paris❤️🍸,” Sofía said, to which fans gushed, “Oh yesssssssss Sofía❤️❤️🍸❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and “😍😍😍crush.”

Sofía’s posts came after a source revealed the Emmy winner has been enjoying the single life.

Article continues below advertisement

The insider noted Sofía is “certainly enjoying herself and all the attention,” though “she’s in no rush to get serious with anyone.”

“She’s mesmerizing to men, everywhere she goes, they are always falling all over themselves to date her,” they added.

Article continues below advertisement
sofia vergara cleavage new years eve paris challenging photos
Source: @sofiavergara/Instagram

Sofía Vergara has been spending her holidays in Paris, France.

Despite all the affection Sofía’s received, she isn’t quite ready for anything serious, according to the source.

“She’s taking her time and having fun with it all and loving the boost to her self-esteem because men of all ages are interested,” the insider alleged. “Some of them have contacted her through Instagram and others via her agents and managers and through friends. And anytime she goes to an event or anywhere that she’s mingling with people, she ends up with a stack of business cards from men that want to take her out.”

“She has just as many invites, or even more, than she had in her 20’s,” they continued. “She does want to eventually settle with one guy, but for now, she’s loving her freedom.”

More From OK! Magazine

    OK! Logo

    Opt-out of personalized ads

    © Copyright 2025 OK!™️. A DIVISION OF MYSTIFY ENTERTAINMENT NETWORK INC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.