Sofía Vergara Puts Cleavage on Display at New Year's Eve Celebration in Paris as She Admits 2024 Has Been 'Challenging': Photos
Sofía Vergara entered 2025 in style!
On Wednesday, January 1, the Modern Family alum, 52, posted a series of sultry photos from her New Year’s Eve celebration in Paris, France.
In the images, the brunette beauty wore her locks in a blown-out look as she stunned in a black strapless gown. The actress put her cleavage on display in the tight-fitting dress while posing in front of a fireplace.
“Thankful for a challenging 2024. Hopeful for a happy and healthy 2025❤️❤️. Happy New Year to all my amazing followers. Thank u for the love,” Vergara penned alongside the still, seemingly referencing finalizing her divorce from ex-husband Joe Manganiello and her recent split from ex-boyfriend Justin Saliman.
In response to the post, fans gushed over the mother-of-one’s appearance.
“Happy NY🍾🥂 Looking great!” one person wrote, while another said, “😍😍😍😍😍😍 BEAUTIFUL LADY 😍😍😍😍😍😍.”
In another picture from the night, Vergara had her arm around her son, Manolo Gonzalez Vergara, whom she had at 19 years old with ex Joe Gonzalez.
“Happy New Year from Paris with my one and only❤️❤️🇫🇷🇫🇷🥳🥳🥳,” she captioned the post with the 33-year-old.
As OK! previously reported, Sofía has been showing off her adventures in the European city this holiday season.
On December 27, 2024, the Griselda lead uploaded more steamy snapshots in a chocolate brown V-neck top. The star showed off her figure in many images, which left fans' jaws on the floor.
“When in Paris❤️🍸,” Sofía said, to which fans gushed, “Oh yesssssssss Sofía❤️❤️🍸❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and “😍😍😍crush.”
Sofía’s posts came after a source revealed the Emmy winner has been enjoying the single life.
The insider noted Sofía is “certainly enjoying herself and all the attention,” though “she’s in no rush to get serious with anyone.”
“She’s mesmerizing to men, everywhere she goes, they are always falling all over themselves to date her,” they added.
Despite all the affection Sofía’s received, she isn’t quite ready for anything serious, according to the source.
“She’s taking her time and having fun with it all and loving the boost to her self-esteem because men of all ages are interested,” the insider alleged. “Some of them have contacted her through Instagram and others via her agents and managers and through friends. And anytime she goes to an event or anywhere that she’s mingling with people, she ends up with a stack of business cards from men that want to take her out.”
“She has just as many invites, or even more, than she had in her 20’s,” they continued. “She does want to eventually settle with one guy, but for now, she’s loving her freedom.”