PHOTOS Single Sofía Vergara Puts Her Cleavage on Display During Holiday Celebrations in Paris: Photos Source: MEGA Sofía Vergara posted a series of photos in a chocolate brown top.

Sofía Vergara is bringing this heat this holiday season! On Friday, December 27, the single brunette beauty, 52, shared a series of sultry photos while celebrating alongside her son, Manolo, and pals in Paris, France.

In the images, the Modern Family alum showed off her ample cleavage in a chocolate brown low-cut top. The star also donned a stunning smokey eye, light pink lip and had her hair in a long straight style for the fun-filled outing with friends. “When in Paris❤️🍸,” she captioned the first upload from the occasion, to which fans gushed, “Oh yesssssssss Sofía❤️❤️🍸❤️❤️❤️❤️,” and “😍😍😍crush.”

Vergara captioned the second post from the night, “A little house party in Paris❤️.” “Ur so beautiful. ❤️❤️❤️❤️. I love u,” one supporter raved, while another said, “Sofía, so beautiful 😍😍😍😍.”

As OK! previously reported, a source recently shared how Vergara has been happy living the single life after her divorce from Joe Manganiello and her recent split from Justin Saliman. An insider spilled that the celeb is “certainly enjoying herself and all the attention,” though “she’s in no rush to get serious with anyone.”

“She’s mesmerizing to men, everywhere she goes they are always falling all over themselves to date her,” the source added. Despite suitors throwing themselves at her, she is not ready to jump into love again, they noted.

“She’s taking her time and having fun with it all and loving the boost to her self-esteem because men of all ages are interested,” the insider claimed. “Some of them have contacted her through Instagram and others via her agents and managers and through friends. And anytime she goes to an event or anywhere that she’s mingling with people, she ends up with a stack of business cards from men that want to take her out.” “She has just as many invites, or even more, than she had in her 20’s,” the confidante dished. “She does want to eventually settle with one guy, but for now, she’s loving her freedom.”

Vergara confirmed she was dating Saliman in April, though their romance ended up being short-lived. "If u ever get a major knee surgery, make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!" she penned alongside a snap of the medical professional in his scrubs. "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."

Six months after the post, the actress revealed they were no longer an item. In an October interview, she said she finds it easier to date in New York City.