Sofía Vergara Jokes She's 'Recycling' Her Joe Manganiello Tattoo to Honor New Boyfriend Justin Saliman

May 31 2024, Published 12:44 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara brought the laughs when mentioning ex-husband Joe Manganiello.

On the Friday, May 31, episode of The Talk, the actress revealed she has two tattoos, and unfortunately, one of them was for her former spouse.

Source: mega

Sofía Vergara and Joe Manganiello split after seven years of marriage.

The mom-of-one, 51, showed she had an "R" on her left wrist in honor of her late brother Rafael, while her right wrist has a "J" for Manganiello's first name.

The Modern Family alum hasn't removed the ink since they ended their seven-year marriage last summer, quipping of the tiny artwork, "This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he's gone."

Source: @thetalk/instagram

The star showed off her two tattoos on 'The Talk.'

Her comment sent the co-hosts and the audience into fits of laughter.

"How lucky can I be that the guy that I'm going out [with] has the same initial!" she shared, referring to new boyfriend Justin Saliman, whom she's been linked to since late 2023. "Recycle!"

Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

The actress is now dating Justin Saliman.

The bombshell's son, Manolo, 32, was also on the episode with her, revealing he currently has 34 tattoos — something the TV star wasn't thrilled about.

"I gave him this beautiful, you know, like Latin, dark skin. And now you can't see anything. You can't see it! You just see those little things here," she noted.

Sofia Vergara
Vergara and the True Blood actor, 47, finalized their divorce earlier this year.

As OK! reported, one of the main reasons the pair split was due to Manganiello's desire to become a father.

"There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not. I was a mother already," she pointed out in an interview after the breakup. "I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."

Source: mega

Vergara has one son from her first marriage to Joe Gonzalez.

"I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent," Vergara added.

Both the actress and her former husband have moved on, with an insider claiming her new beau, an orthopedic surgeon, "checks all the boxes."

"He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe, and he’s not an actor," the source spilled.

Though the duo kept things low-key for a while, the fashion designer posted a photo of him on her Instagram Story in April as she recuperated from knee surgery.

"If u ever get a mayor [sic] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!!” she captioned the image of him wearing blue scrubs. "Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."

