Sofía Vergara and New Boyfriend Justin Saliman Celebrate Mother's Day Together With Actress' Family: Photos

Source: mega;@sofiavergara/instagram
By:

May 13 2024, Published 1:04 p.m. ET

Sofía Vergara and Justin Saliman are clearly over hiding their romance!

On Sunday, May 12, the actress shared Instagram photos from her Mother's Day celebration, and the orthopedic surgeon was seen in more than one snap.

Source: mega

Sofía Vergara posted photos on Instagram from her Mother's Day celebration.

"Feliz mothers day everyone!💖," the Modern Family scene-stealer, 51, wrote alongside the post, which began with a selfie alongside son Manolo, 32, whom she shares with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

Saliman posed with the mother-son duo and their loved ones in the third photo of the set, which was a group shot.

Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

The star's boyfriend, Justin Saliman, was featured in a few of the images.

The America's Got Talent judge also uploaded a shot of herself and Saliman sitting next to each other in the middle of a conversation. Vergara had her hands on her knee, which she previously had surgery on.

Last month, Vergara shared a photo of Saliman at her home as she recovered, captioning the picture, "If u ever get a [major] knee surgery make sure u get a handsome doctor who will sleep with u that night!!!! Luv u Dr @jdsaliman."

Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

Sofía shares son Manolo with ex-husband Joe Gonzalez.

The couple first sparked romance rumors in late 2023, marking the mom-of-one's first relationship since she and Joe Manganiello, 47, ended their seven-year marriage in the summer of 2023. The split was finalized this February.

Though some people thought the medical professional and the brunette bombshell's relationship may have been a rebound for the TV star, an insider told a news outlet that Vergara thinks he's husband material!

Sofia Vergara
"She’s officially professed her love for him on social media," the source pointed out. "It’s not surprising she wants to marry him — he checks all the boxes. He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes her feel safe and he’s not an actor."

As OK! reported, the duo was "introduced by mutual friends, so Sofía didn’t go in totally blind. He was vetted, so to speak."

"Justin impressed her right off the bat by showing up to their first date with flowers and her favorite champagne," they shared.

Source: @sofiavergara/instagram

Vergara and Saliman first sparked dating rumors in October 2023.

"Justin hasn’t just charmed Sofía — he’s met a bunch of her family and friends, and they’ve all given him the thumbs up," the source continued. "Sofía seems very happy."

Earlier this month, Vergara revealed her and Manganiello's disagreement on whether to have a child together was one of the catalysts in their decision to part ways.

"There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not. I was a mother already. I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy," the Griselda lead spilled.

"I didn’t think because of my career, the way I live my life, the way my marriage was, that it was fair to bring a kid to this world, and I’m not going to be able to give 100 percent," Vergara explained.

