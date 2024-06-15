OK Magazine
Sofía Vergara's New Boyfriend Justin Saliman 'Checks Off All the Things She Wants in a Partner' After Joe Manganiello Divorce

sofia vergaras new boyfriend justin saliman pp
Source: @sofiavergara/instgram;mega
By:

Jun. 15 2024, Published 9:00 a.m. ET

It looks like Sofía Vergara is happier than ever after her divorce from Joe Manganiello!

“Sofía didn’t think she’d meet someone so perfect for her — Justin checks off all the things she wants in a partner,” a source divulged about the actress' new boyfriend, Justin Saliman, 49. “He’s handsome, independent, smart, makes Sofía feel safe, and he’s not an actor. It’s no wonder why she wants to marry him!”

sofiavergara
Source: @sofiavergara/instgram

The actress has moved on with Justin Saliman.

A second insider added that the actress wasn’t expecting to find love again, but “she is so happy that she did.”

As OK! previously reported, the Modern Family star, 51, and the Magic Mike alum, 47, announced they were getting a divorce in July 2023.

"We have made the difficult decision to divorce. As two people that love and care for one another very much, we politely ask for respect of our privacy at this time as we navigate this new phase of our lives," the former flames announced on Monday, July 17, 2023.

sofia vergara joe managaniello
Source: mega

The pair announced their split in July 2023.

Since then, Vergara has moved on with Saliman and even joked about how she'll reuse one of her tattoos, which she got in honor of her former spouse.

"This was Joe Manganiello's initial, but now he's gone," she said during an interview on The Talk. "How lucky can I be that the guy that I'm going out [with] has the same initial! Recycle!"

sofiavergara
Source: @sofiavergara/instgram

The star has posted Justin Saliman on social media.

Sofia Vergara
Meanwhile, the True Blood star has moved on with Caitlin O'Connor.

The happy couple, who reportedly began dating around September 2023, are already beginning to talk about "building a future together and starting a family," according to a source.

"Joe wants to be a dad really bad," the source added of their whirlwind romance. "Joe is very old-fashioned and would like to marry Caitlin before she gets pregnant. His friends say he’s crazy in love and will definitely be popping the question soon."

One of the reasons why Vergara and Manganiello didn't work out was because he wanted kids — but she didn't.

"There’s things in life that might sound like good ideas, but they’re not. I was a mother already," the TV star explained. "I know what it means to be a good mother or to try to be the best mother that you can, and that takes a lot of sacrifices, takes a lot of energy."

sofia vergara joe manganiello
Source: mega

The former flames couldn't agree on having kids.

Life & Style spoke to the first source.

