What Is Sofía Vergara's Net Worth? How the Hilarious Bombshell Accrued Her Millions
Sofía Vergara is one rich lady!
After spending 11 years playing Gloria Pritchett on the hit ABC series Modern Family, the actress, 51, racked up quite a fortune with her numerous roles, judging gigs and lucrative business ventures.
According to Celebrity Net Worth, Vergara is currently valued at $180 million after years of working in Hollywood.
The New Year's Eve alum began her career as a model and took hosting gigs on Spanish-language TV networks. However, in 2009, Vergara got her big break in the beloved sitcom, which scored her four Primetime Emmy and four Golden Globe nominations. The role also made her one of the highest-paid actresses in the world at the time with her reported $500K per episode.
When the series came to an end in 2020, the mother-of-one joined the judging panel on America's Got Talent, where she allegedly gets paid $10 million per year.
Vergara also earned $50 million from her collection of jeans sold at Walmart, furniture line and perfume brand.
The bombshell recently opened up about her beauty, which has been a big factor in her success in Tinseltown. "It would be absurd to deny it or for that to make me feel bad," she admitted in a recent interview of how her looks helped her. "My giant b---- and my body opened doors for me; they were my passport to the world when I was 20 years old when I started as a model, but today I'm 51 years old and I'm still here."
“I don’t do brain surgery, it’s just entertainment, and the worst that can happen to me is that they can say I look ugly or that this jack--- doesn’t know how to act. I can take it,” Vergara noted. "There are women who are prettier, younger, who have bigger b------ and a better body than me, but I’m still around because I have demonstrated that I can stay."
"From a very young age, I’ve known my strengths and I’ve played to them. But if you only see my b----, then that’s your problem," she continued.
Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!
The television star has also been transparent about what led to her shocking 2023 divorce from Joe Manganiello after seven years of marriage.
"Well, I’m newly divorced from my second husband, who I was with for 10 years. My marriage broke up because my husband was younger," she said of the Magic Mike actor, 47, and his desire for a family. "He wanted to have kids and I didn’t want to be an old mom."