The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills has openings, and Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner are eagerly trying to fill them!

After leaving Craig’s in West Hollywood, TMZ asked Hutchins, 23, if she is on board to join the show. “I think it’s ready to happen,” she said. “I am ready to make it happen. I think I could definitely handle [the ladies], and [Lisa] Rinna and I are tight, so I think I could do it.”

“I am tough,” she added. “Dealing with Caitlyn, my God! You need to be really tough. Caitlyn is on board. I think this would be the best thing to happen to the Real Housewives ever. I am ready.”

According to the website, Hutchins went to dinner with Eileen Davidson to talk about how she could appear on the Bravo franchise. During their conversation, the two spoke about Davidson’s experience on the show, and as a result, Hutchins decided RHOBH was the right fit for her.

The insider revealed that Hutchins’ team has reached out to production, and Jenner may even make an appearance, too.

Since Hutchins is friendly with Rinna and Jenner knows Harry Hamlin, it would be an easy transition for Hutchins and Jenner to star on the reality show.

In the meantime, Kris Jenner announced that Keeping Up With the Kardashians would be ending in 2021, so fans immediately thought she would be perfect for RHOBH.

However, during the Thursday, September 21, episode of The Ellen DeGeneres Show, the matriarch shut down the rumors.

“I think I would do it just to go on once in a while to be with my friend Kyle Richards, but as far as me doing a show like that regularly, there’s just too much going on in my life. And they do not need a Kris Jenner on that show. They are doing just fine,” the mom of six said.

OK! previously reported that the reality star had no interest in reporting to Andy Cohen and handing over the reins to someone else. “Kris is the creator, executive producer and star on Keeping Up With the Kardashians — one of the most successful shows in television history — why would she go from this to just being another replacement cast member on a show that is coming to an end?” the insider exclusively told OK!.

“Kris is so used to being the boss and would never join another show unless she was also made an executive producer and given edit approval,” the source added.