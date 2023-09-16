'Agonizing and Painful Situation': Sophie Turner 'Begged' Joe Jonas for Another Chance Before Messy Divorce
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's decision to end their marriage did not come easily.
After the Jonas Brothers band member officially filed to end his union with the Game of Thrones actress earlier this month, insiders revealed Turner did everything she could to salvage their relationship.
"Sophie had wanted Joe to wait until she was back in the States," an insider explained of Jonas' decision to make their breakup official with the courts while Turner was in England. "She begged for another chance."
According to the source, the rocker's brothers, Nick and Kevin Jonas, gave him the final push to end things. "Everyone could see Joe was unhappy and distracted," the source spilled. "His brothers sat Joe down to talk about it in a mid-tour intervention."
"Sophie seems to have reluctantly accepted it, even if it does mean some painful discussions about custody arrangements and the practical inconvenience of both parents being based on different continents," the insider added of their daughters Willa, 3, and their youngest, 1. "It's an agonizing and painful situation."
In a joint announcement shared days after the shocking news broke, the estranged couple confirmed they were going their separate ways.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," they revealed on their respective Instagram accounts.
Turner, 27, and Jonas, 34, began dating in 2016 and later tied the knot twice in 2019. By 2022, the former pair had two children together.
"Distance was a huge factor as Joe has been busy on tour, and Sophie has been spending most of her time in the U.K. They have been incredibly unhappy and not on the same page while Joe's been touring. Sophie agreed that they have grown apart and have different priorities," a source said of their relationship's demise.
