OK Magazine
OK Magazine
BREAKING NEWS
Home > News > Joe Jonas
OK LogoNEWS

Joe Jonas Admits He Had a 'Tough Week' After Backlash Over Shocking Sophie Turner Divorce

sophie turner
Source: MEGA
By:

Sep. 10 2023, Published 11:00 a.m. ET

Link to FacebookShare to TwitterShare to Email

Joe Jonas confessed his divorce has taken a toll on him.

On Saturday, September 9, at the Jonas Brothers concert in L.A., the singer spoke to the crowd about how he had a "tough week" amid news that he and Sophie Turner are calling it quits after four years of marriage.

Article continues below advertisement
sophie turner
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner share two daughters.

"I just wanna say, look if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it," he said while on stage alongside brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. "Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys."

As OK! previously reported, sources have revealed that the split was allegedly due to the couple not being on the same page about going out. Insiders painted Turner out to be a party girl while Joe wanted to settle down.

Article continues below advertisement

Jonas has since been accused of having his PR team release the rumors about the Game of Thrones actress to make him look like the victim, and Turner look like a bad mom and wife.

The public took to social media to slam the Disney alum for his supposed actions.

joe jonas
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner tied the knot in 2019.

Article continues below advertisement

"The way they've tried to make him a martyr for just being a dad. No, we're not doing that," one user penned about the situation.

"Women are more than mothers and mothers are allowed to have fun too," a second user pointed out, while a third added, "This really gives off controlling vibes from Joe because he's literally on tour but he's divorcing her for partying?"

MORE ON:
Joe Jonas
joe jonas
Source: MEGA

Joe Jonas is currently on tour with the Jonas Brothers.

Article continues below advertisement

"He did not marry a grandma who'll just sit there and wait for him for crying out loud," another noted, while a "pro-Sophie" fan speculated Jonas is "trying to get ahead of something."

"His team just keeps putting out stories about how he tried to save the marriage, how she's a big partier, and all these other stories while she hasn't said a word," they said.

Never miss a story — sign up for the OK! newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what OK! has to offer. It’s gossip too good to wait for!

Article continues below advertisement
Source: OK!

The duo have largely stayed silent about the split except for a joint statement posted on Wednesday, September 6.

"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the message said.

Advertisement

Want OK! each day? Sign up here!

OK! Logo

Opt-out of personalized ads

© Copyright 2023 OK!. A DIVISION OF EMPIRE MEDIA GROUP HOLDINGS LLC. OK! is a registered trademark. All rights reserved. Registration on or use of this site constitutes acceptance of our Terms of Service, Privacy Policy and Cookies Policy. People may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Offers may be subject to change without notice.