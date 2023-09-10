Joe Jonas Admits He Had a 'Tough Week' After Backlash Over Shocking Sophie Turner Divorce

"I just wanna say, look if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it," he said while on stage alongside brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. "Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys."

As OK! previously reported, sources have revealed that the split was allegedly due to the couple not being on the same page about going out. Insiders painted Turner out to be a party girl while Joe wanted to settle down.