Joe Jonas Admits He Had a 'Tough Week' After Backlash Over Shocking Sophie Turner Divorce
Joe Jonas confessed his divorce has taken a toll on him.
On Saturday, September 9, at the Jonas Brothers concert in L.A., the singer spoke to the crowd about how he had a "tough week" amid news that he and Sophie Turner are calling it quits after four years of marriage.
"I just wanna say, look if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it," he said while on stage alongside brothers Nick Jonas and Kevin Jonas. "Okay? Thank you everyone for your love and support. Me and my family love you guys."
As OK! previously reported, sources have revealed that the split was allegedly due to the couple not being on the same page about going out. Insiders painted Turner out to be a party girl while Joe wanted to settle down.
Jonas has since been accused of having his PR team release the rumors about the Game of Thrones actress to make him look like the victim, and Turner look like a bad mom and wife.
The public took to social media to slam the Disney alum for his supposed actions.
"The way they've tried to make him a martyr for just being a dad. No, we're not doing that," one user penned about the situation.
"Women are more than mothers and mothers are allowed to have fun too," a second user pointed out, while a third added, "This really gives off controlling vibes from Joe because he's literally on tour but he's divorcing her for partying?"
"He did not marry a grandma who'll just sit there and wait for him for crying out loud," another noted, while a "pro-Sophie" fan speculated Jonas is "trying to get ahead of something."
"His team just keeps putting out stories about how he tried to save the marriage, how she's a big partier, and all these other stories while she hasn't said a word," they said.
The duo have largely stayed silent about the split except for a joint statement posted on Wednesday, September 6.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the message said.