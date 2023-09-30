Sophie Turner 'Doesn’t Even Know Who Joe Jonas Is Anymore' Amid Nasty and Shocking Lawsuit Drama
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' split has taken a turn for the worse. The actress, 27, filed a lawsuit against her estranged husband, 34, as she claimed she wants her two young daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, 14 months, back in England.
“Sophie felt she had no other choice but to sue and get the court involved,” a source claimed of the ordeal.
In the filing, the Game of Thrones alum alleges she and the "Sucker" crooner decided to put down roots in the U.K., which is why they put up their Miami home for sale.
But things started to unravel when the mom-of-two and Jonas got into a big fight on his August 15 birthday. Three weeks later, Turner claims she found out about the divorce through the media.
When the former flames, who got married in 2019, met up on September 17, Jonas apparently refused to let the girls return home to England to be with their mother.
“Sophie doesn’t even know who Joe is anymore," the source alleged.
Despite the dramatic lawsuit, the singer's team shot back at the accusations and insisted the paperwork went agains their "amicable parenting setup" — something they recently spoke about.
"Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately," the lawyer stated.
"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," a statement read, adding that Jonas would never "abduct" the kids. "When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."
"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.," the message continued.
- Divorce Turns Nasty: Sophie Turner Sues Estranged Husband Joe Jonas to Return Their 2 Kids to England
- Joe Jonas Denies 'Abducting' His and Sophie Turner's Kids, Calls Her Shocking Lawsuit 'Misleading'
- Truce: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Agree to Have Their Daughters Remain in NYC Amid Bitter Divorce Battle
Now, more details about their split are coming to light, including what was on the Ring Camera footage that made Jonas pull the plug in the first place.
"It wasn’t anything more than that, but that was the final straw,” another insider claimed.
“Nobody thought things would get this nasty between Joe and Sophie,” the insider added. “Friends are hopeful they can be mature for the sake of the kids, but neither one is going to acquiesce to the other. This could go on for a very long time."
Life & Style spoke to the source.