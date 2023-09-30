Sophie Turner 'Doesn’t Even Know Who Joe Jonas Is Anymore' Amid Nasty and Shocking Lawsuit Drama

“Sophie felt she had no other choice but to sue and get the court involved,” a source claimed of the ordeal.

In the filing, the Game of Thrones alum alleges she and the "Sucker" crooner decided to put down roots in the U.K., which is why they put up their Miami home for sale.

But things started to unravel when the mom-of-two and Jonas got into a big fight on his August 15 birthday. Three weeks later, Turner claims she found out about the divorce through the media.