'Crybaby' Joe Jonas Slammed for Dedicating Song to Fellow Parents in First Performance Since Sophie Turner Lawsuit
Joe Jonas made a shout out to fellow parents in his performance on Thursday, September 21, after estranged wife Sophie Turner filed a lawsuit claiming he "abducted" their children.
Before performing the song "Little Bird" in Pennsylvania with brothers Kevin Jonas and Nick Jonas, the Disney alum dedicated the tune to parenthood.
"This next one is all about being a parent," the 34-year-old said, wishing future parents "good luck."
Concertgoers even claimed on social media that the star got "choked up" during the performance as he and Turner's divorce has quickly turned nasty.
While some sympathized with the Jonas Brother, the star was largely slammed for his behavior after the legal paperwork also alleged Turner only learned of their divorce via online articles.
"This dude is the antithesis of rock n roll. Crybaby," one person penned, while a second added, "A calculated move, no doubt. Nothing he does seems sincere anymore."
"F--- this coward," a third wrote, while a fourth user added, "He is such a loser."
"Joe Jonas is afraid of facing powerful women to break up with them!" a fifth noted.
As OK! previously reported, following the divorce announcement, Jonas was painted to be a loving father while Turner was portrayed as a party girl, which in turn, supposedly ruined their marriage.
While Jonas was pictured by paparazzi with their two daughters, Turner remained under the radar until she was spotted in NYC with the musician's ex-girlfriend Taylor Swift just this week.
Then on Thursday, September 21, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas claiming that their daughters — Willa, 3, and their 1-year-old, whose name has yet to be revealed — were "wrongfully retained in New York City."
Turner believes the girls should be living in England as the duo formerly agreed to make the U.K. their daughters' "forever home."
"The parties were both excited for the family's move to England," the paperwork said. The couple had previously agreed the kids would stay with Jonas until Turner was finished with her filming commitments."
"The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments," the document read, adding that it was a "temporary arrangement."
The pair's marriage then began to crumble "very suddenly," according to the filing.
Jonas fought back against the lawsuit, with his lawyer releasing a statement on Thursday. He claimed the legal action was against their "amicable parenting setup," and his legal mind claimed "less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children's passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately."