Joe Jonas Denies 'Abducting' His and Sophie Turner's Kids, Calls Her Shocking Lawsuit 'Misleading'
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce is getting messier by the hour.
The singer has responded to his estranged wife's lawsuit, in which she said she wants to move their two daughters to the U.K. but has been unable to do so because Jonas "refuses to return the passports ... and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother."
In his response, Jonas claimed her lawsuit went against their "amicable parenting setup," something they discussed over the past week. His lawyer claimed that "less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately."
The Disney Channel alum's attorney made it clear the singer, 34, has never "abducted" their kids.
"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," a statement read. "When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."
"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.," the message continued.
As OK! reported, the two allegedly agreed prior to the split that they would move to England and raise their girls there, which is why they sold their Miami, Fla., home. However, it appears Jonas had a change of heart.
Over the past few months, their two little ones — Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old whose name has not been revealed — have been under Jonas' watch while he tours, as the movie star was overseas to film and had less "free time."
"The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments," the lawsuit papers read, noting it was a "temporary arrangement."
As OK! previously noted, insiders claimed their relationship was crumbling for several months, but one source said the "Year 3000" crooner didn't file for divorce until he heard or saw something on their Ring doorbell that was the final straw.
Others revealed the duo had conflicting lifestyles: while one claimed the hunk was sick of the Game of Thrones star's partying, another said their dynamic was actually the opposite, insisting Jonas wasn't supportive of Turner, 27, being a homebody after giving birth to their second child last year.
At the Jonas Brothers' September 9 concert, he said of the accusations, "I just wanna say, look if you don't hear it from these lips, don't believe it."
Originally, the co-parents tried to prevent their divorce from blowing up by sharing a joint message on Instagram.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," they explained. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
