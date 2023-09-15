'Too Many Secrets and Lies': How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Realized They Couldn’t Make Their Marriage Work
Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's marriage ended after it reached a point of no return.
"There were too many secrets and lies," a source recently revealed to a news publication after the Jonas Brothers member filed for divorce from the Game of Thrones actress on Tuesday, September 5.
"They both realized they couldn’t make it work," the insider continued of the couple, who tied the knot in 2019 before welcoming their daughters, Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old who was referred to as D.J. in the paperwork.
The shocking end to the "Cake by the Ocean" singer's relationship with Turner came after a different source claimed "their friends and family are confident they will work it out," as the duo was reportedly experiencing troubles in their marriage back in June.
However, "whatever is going on with them" must have cut too deep, as Jonas declared "the marriage between the parties is irretrievably broken" in the court documents he filed in Miami-Dade County, Fla., earlier this month.
As for what the exact final straw was for the Camp Rock star, multiple sources alleged that Jonas heard or saw Turner say or do something via Ring Camera footage that bothered him enough to officially pull the plug on their relationship, though the details remain unclear.
Jonas and Turner attempted to display a united front after news broke about their split, taking to Instagram with a joint statement on Wednesday, September 6.
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the couple expressed in the social media message. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
The "Hold On" singer further addressed the divorce no fan saw coming during the Jonas Brothers concert in Los Angeles on Saturday, September 9, admitting to the crowd that he's had a "tough week" after officially submitting divorce documents just a few days before the show.
In Touch spoke to sources about Jonas and Turner's split.