'Too Many Secrets and Lies': How Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner Realized They Couldn’t Make Their Marriage Work

"They both realized they couldn’t make it work," the insider continued of the couple, who tied the knot in 2019 before welcoming their daughters, Willa, 3, and a 1-year-old who was referred to as D.J. in the paperwork.

The shocking end to the "Cake by the Ocean" singer's relationship with Turner came after a different source claimed "their friends and family are confident they will work it out," as the duo was reportedly experiencing troubles in their marriage back in June.