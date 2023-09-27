Revealed: What Joe Jonas Really Saw on the Ring Camera Footage of Sophie Turner Prior to Split
What was on the infamous Ring Camera footage?
An insider recently dished what Joe Jonas saw Sophie Turner say on the device, which allegedly led to the duo’s messy split.
The Game of Thrones actress was simply speaking about her then-husband in a somewhat negative light to a friend, according to the source.
"It wasn’t anything more than that, but that was the final straw,” they claimed.
Jonas apparently chose to file for divorce after hearing the 27-year-old’s comments, which led to the couple’s ugly legal battle.
“Nobody thought things would get this nasty between Joe and Sophie,” the insider added. “Friends are hopeful they can be mature for the sake of the kids, but neither one is going to acquiesce to the other. This could go on for a very long time."
The source then claimed the two split because “Sophie didn’t want to always be ‘the Jonas brother’s wife.' She didn’t want to go on tour and do everything together. It’s not her personality, and she wanted to keep their family separate from all the Jonas Brothers hoopla.”
The Disney alum’s busy schedule also apparently took a toll on the pair’s romance.
“Being a mom on the road is not easy, even when you have unlimited resources. It was just hard for them to settle into a regular routine because of Joe’s career especially,” the insider said.
While the previous source claimed the breakup was only due to the parents’ differing lifestyles, another alleged Jonas’ bad behavior caused tensions between the celebs.
“Sophie says Joe was too controlling. She also said Joe liked to flirt a little too much while out in public, but then he wouldn’t like it when she would get too close to her male friends. It was clear their marriage was crumbling,” they explained.
This source also noted that the former lovers are now only communicating through their legal counsel and “Sophie is focused on motherhood, coparenting her girls with Joe and her work projects, in that order. She didn’t plan on being a single mom, but that’s what’s happening, so she’s making the best of it.”
Meanwhile, a third source shared that Turner’s sisters-in-laws Priyanka Chopra Jonas and Danielle Jonas are "being supportive of both of them. It’s a difficult time. They’re very busy but wish Sophie and Joe the best in working it out."
As OK! previously reported, the latest update in the bitter divorce battle is that the blonde beauty and the Jonas Brothers member have come to an agreement for their two daughters to stay in New York for now.
This decision came after Turner filed a lawsuit claiming the girls were “abducted” as their permanent residence is in the U.K.
