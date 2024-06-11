OK Magazine
Shirtless Joe Jonas Hugs Actress Laila Abdallah During Romantic Greek Getaway After Split From Model Stormi Bree

joe jonas hugs actress laila abdallah pp
Source: mega;@lailaabdallah/instagram
By:

Jun. 11 2024, Published 12:18 p.m. ET

It seems Joe Jonas may have bitten by the "Lovebug" yet again.

The Jonas Brothers band member sparked dating rumors with Laila Abdallah after he was spotted looking super cozy with the actress on Sunday, June 9.

joe jonas hugs actress laila abdallah
Source: mega

Joe Jonas sparked dating rumors with a new woman following his split from model Stormi Bree.

The 34-year-old was caught on camera giving Abdallah, 28, a hug while standing shirtless on a sandy beach in Greece, as seen in photos obtained by a news publication.

For the swimming session, Jonas opted for a pair of green swim trunks and a matching baseball hat, while the brunette bombshell showed off her curves in a blue patterned one-piece.

lailaabdallah
Source: @lailaabdallah/instagram

The Jonas Brothers band member was seen cozied up to Laila Abdallah on a beach in Greece.

Abdallah accessorized her look with layered necklaces, a white cap and chic sunglasses.

Aside from embracing in an intimate hug, the rumored flames participated in light banter and even held hands in the water while smiling wide beneath the shining sun.

The sighting of the pair comes less than two weeks after news outlets confirmed the Disney Channel alum had split from model Stormi Bree, 33.

Bree was the first female to land herself in headlines as a romantic interest of Jonas following his shocking divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023.

lailaabdallah
Source: @lailaabdallah/instagram

The actress was seen holding hands with and hugging Jonas.

The model sparked dating rumors with Jonas during a 2024 New Year’s celebration in Mexico, where the Jonas Brothers had performed as part of the festivities.

Following the trip to Cabo, Jonas and Bree further fueled speculation when they were spotted on a date in Aspen, Colo.

The "Sucker" singer's split from Turner was a complete surprise to fans, as they were married for just four years. During that time, they welcomed two daughters, Willa, 3, and Delphine, who turns 2 next month.

joe jonas hugs actress laila abdallah
Source: mega

Joe Jonas filed for divorce from Sophie Turner in September 2023.

As for what lead to Jonas filing to legally end his marriage to the Game of Thrones star, reports at the time revealed the "Leave Before You Love Me" vocalist overheard comments from Turner, 28, through Ring camera footage. Whatever he appeared hear was the final straw in their union, as they were allegedly experiencing other troubles in their romance at the time.

Turner has also since moved on from her marriage with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, 29, whom she’s been spotting locking lips with across the pond.

Source: OK!

Page Six obtained photos of Jonas and Abdallah on the beach in Greece and confirmed his split from Bree.

