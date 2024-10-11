Joe Jonas 'Absolutely Cares' That Ex Sophie Turner Has Moved on With Peregrine Pearson: 'It's Humiliating'
Even baddies get the saddies — including Joe Jonas.
It's been more than a year since the Jonas Brothers band member shockingly filed for divorce from his ex-wife, Sophie Turner, in September 2023, however, the 35-year-old reportedly still isn't over his failed marriage of four years or the fact that the Game of Thrones star has moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson.
"Joe’s trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie's with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares. It’s humiliating she’s bounced back so fast and he’s still single," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Jonas. "It’s hard enough without her flaunting this relationship. He feels like she’s purposely rubbing it in his face."
Turner, 28, wasted no time hard-launching her relationship via Instagram last month, just days after she and Jonas finalized their divorce on September 6. She previously posted photos featuring Pearson, 29, in January, though it was a group shot taken at the early stages of their budding romance.
"When she first got with Perry, everyone — and especially Joe — assumed it would be a quick fling. But they’ve now been together nearly a year and are very serious," the insider continued. "She’s saying she’s so much happier dating a Brit, that Peregrine is a better match for her than Joe ever was. It’s clear to everyone this is not a rebound romance. It’s the real deal — and Joe’s burning with jealousy!"
It doesn't help that Jonas remains single and "extra bitter" about the situation following his June split from model Stormi Bree, 33, the source noted.
- Sophie Turner 'Relieved' to See Ex Joe Jonas 'Moving on' With Model Stormi Bree: 'She's Not Bothered'
- Revenge? Joe Jonas’ Exes Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Spotted in NYC Amid Dramatic Divorce
- From Family Squabbles To Expanding Their Young Brood & More: Everything To Know About Joe Jonas & Sophie Turner's Relationship
Want OK! each day? Sign up here!
"It crashed and burned after only a few months because Joe’s still too hung up on Sophie. It really burns him that Sophie hasn’t had the same issue," the confidante confessed in reference to the "Cake by the Ocean" singer's brief fling with Bree.
According to the source, “what he needs is to work on himself and not worry about what Sophie’s doing — but that’s easier said than done."
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the former flames' message read.
The statement came just one day after Jonas' divorce filing revealed his and Turner's marriage was "irretrievably broken."
Life & Style spoke to a source about Jonas and Turner.