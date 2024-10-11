Joe Jonas 'Absolutely Cares' That Ex Sophie Turner Has Moved on With Peregrine Pearson: 'It's Humiliating'

"Joe’s trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie's with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares. It’s humiliating she’s bounced back so fast and he’s still single," a source recently spilled to a news publication of Jonas. "It’s hard enough without her flaunting this relationship. He feels like she’s purposely rubbing it in his face."

Turner, 28, wasted no time hard-launching her relationship via Instagram last month, just days after she and Jonas finalized their divorce on September 6. She previously posted photos featuring Pearson, 29, in January, though it was a group shot taken at the early stages of their budding romance.