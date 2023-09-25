Truce: Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas Agree to Have Their Daughters Remain in NYC Amid Bitter Divorce Battle
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas have come to an agreement about their daughters amid their bitter divorce battle. According to a news outlet, the former flames, who called it quits in August, will have their two daughters stay in New York for now.
The pair signed an interim consent order on Monday, September 25, which forbids them for taking their kids out of state. They are scheduled to appear for a pretrial conference on Tuesday, October 3.
As OK! previously reported, things took a turn for the worse as of late when the 27-year-old actress sued her estranged husband, as she wants her tots to return to her "forever home" in England, the court documents, which were filed in Manhattan on September 21, revealed.
The kiddos are being "wrongfully retained in New York City," the lawsuit read.
The pair, who got married in 2019, were looking to hop over the pond, which is why they put their Miami, Fla., home up for sale.
For now, the Game of Thrones alum agreed to have their kiddos travel with Jonas on his tour right now.
“The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments,” the documents read, adding that the girls joining Jonas on tour would be a “temporary arrangement.”
In the documents, Turner claimed their marriage began to crack when they got into an argument on Jonas' August 15 birthday — and she later found out about their divorce "through the media," she claimed.
After the split, Turner was gearing up to move to England with the kids, but Jonas is keeping "possession of the children’s passports,” the documents claim. “He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”
The filing states that Jonas won't return the passports or allow their daughters to move to the U.K., which is why Turner filed the lawsuit to begin with.
But the singer's team shot back at the accusations, with his lawyer claiming the lawsuit went against their "amicable parenting setup," something they discussed over the past week.
"Less than 24 hours later, Sophie advised that she wanted to take the children permanently to the U.K. Thereafter, she demanded via this filing that Joe hand over the children’s passports so that she could take them out of the country immediately," the lawyer added.
"This is an unfortunate legal disagreement about a marriage that is sadly ending," a statement read, adding that Jonas would never "abduct" the kids. "When language like ‘abduction’ is used, it is misleading at best, and a serious abuse of the legal system at worst."
"Joe is seeking shared parenting with the kids so that they are raised by both their mother and father, and is of course also okay with the kids being raised both in the U.S. and the U.K.," the message continued.
