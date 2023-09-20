Revenge? Joe Jonas’ Exes Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Spotted in NYC Amid Dramatic Divorce
Watch out, Mr. Perfectly Fine!
As Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's divorce continues to make headlines, the Game of Thrones actress, 27, stepped out for a girls' night with none other than one of her estranged husband's most famous exes — Taylor Swift!
On Tuesday, September 19, the hitmaker, 33, and Turner were photographed linking arms as they entered the chic NYC spot Temple Bar. The newly single star rocked a gray crop top with baggy pants, while Swift kept it edgy in a red mini-dress, an oversized denim jacket and brown leather boots for their outing.
The get-together between the two superstars comes weeks after Jonas officially filed for divorce from Turner after four years of marriage. (They share two daughters together.)
"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the former Hollywood power couple confirmed in a joint statement shared to their respective social media accounts. "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."
In the aftermath of their shocking split, sources close to the DNCE rocker, 34, painted a strange picture to the public about the mother of two, blaming their breakup on her alleged "partying" ways. "Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends," an insider claimed.
Although Jonas and Turner — who began dating in 2016 and married in 2019 — have insisted that their split has been amicable, the "Karma" vocalist may know a thing or two about being slighted by the Jonas Brothers band member after briefly dating him in 2008.
After the end of their romance, Swift infamously told Ellen DeGeneres — without explicitly naming him at the time — during an appearance on her show that Jonas ended things with her in a 27-second phone call.
After receiving intense backlash for the harsh behavior, the former Disney Channel star addressed the allegations from his former flame in a 2008 MySpace post. "For those who have expressed concern over the ’27 second’ phone call, I called to discuss feelings with the other person," he wrote on the now defunct social media platform.
"Those feelings were obviously not well received. I did not end the conversation. Someone else did. Phone calls can only last as long as the person on the other end of the line is willing to talk," Jonas added.
