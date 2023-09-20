Revenge? Joe Jonas’ Exes Sophie Turner and Taylor Swift Spotted in NYC Amid Dramatic Divorce

"After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the former Hollywood power couple confirmed in a joint statement shared to their respective social media accounts. "There are many speculative narratives as to why, but truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope that everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children."

In the aftermath of their shocking split, sources close to the DNCE rocker, 34, painted a strange picture to the public about the mother of two, blaming their breakup on her alleged "partying" ways. "Sophie feels like she's only just waking up to what her life and reality really is. She became famous at a very young age, then married and had kids at a young age and never really had the teenage years of sleeping around and just having carefree fun with friends," an insider claimed.