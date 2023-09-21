Divorce Turns Nasty: Sophie Turner Sues Estranged Husband Joe Jonas to Return Their 2 Kids to England
Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas' divorce is getting nasty. The actress, 27, is suing her estranged husband as she wants her two kids — Willa, 3, and their 1-year-old whose name is not confirmed — to return to her "forever home" in England, according to court documents filed in Manhattan on Thursday, September 21.
The kiddos are being "wrongfully retained in New York City," which began on September 20, the lawsuit claims.
Turner claims she and the singer, 34, had agreed in late 2022 they would move to England, where they would look for schools for their eldest daughter.
“The parties were both excited for the family’s move to England,” the documents state.
The pair ended up finding a home in England, which is why they put their Miami, Fla., home up for sale. The former flames relocated to the other side of the pond on April 10, 2023, the documents read, adding that the mom-of-two began filming Joan while Jonas went on tour with his brothers.
The musical artist and Turner agreed "with hesitation" to have their tots travel with Jonas since he had more free time than she did due to her schedule.
“The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments,” the documents state, adding that the girls joining Jonas on tour would be a “temporary arrangement.”
Their crumbling marriage "happened very suddenly" after an argument on Jonas' August 15 birthday, the documents state.
The DNCE member then filed for divorce on September 1 — something Turner found out "through the media" four days later.
Two weeks after Jonas filed for divorce, the Hollywood stars discussed their situation, with Turner claiming she told him about the plan to move to England with the kids, the documents state.
Now, it appears as though Jonas is keeping "possession of the children’s passports,” the documents claim. “He refuses to return the passports to the Mother and refuses to send the children home to England with the Mother.”
The filing states that Jonas won't return the passports or allow their daughters to move to the U.K., which is why Turner filed the lawsuit to begin with.
As OK! previously reported, the two released a statement about the end of their relationship — but insisted they were on good terms.
"Statement from the two of us: 'After four wonderful years of marriage we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage. There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision and we sincerely hope everyone can respect our wishes for privacy for us and our children," the message read from the blonde beauty's Instagram page on Wednesday, September 6.
