Divorce Turns Nasty: Sophie Turner Sues Estranged Husband Joe Jonas to Return Their 2 Kids to England

The pair ended up finding a home in England, which is why they put their Miami, Fla., home up for sale. The former flames relocated to the other side of the pond on April 10, 2023, the documents read, adding that the mom-of-two began filming Joan while Jonas went on tour with his brothers.

The musical artist and Turner agreed "with hesitation" to have their tots travel with Jonas since he had more free time than she did due to her schedule.

“The children would then at least be able to spend some time during the day with one of their parents until the Mother finished her filming commitments,” the documents state, adding that the girls joining Jonas on tour would be a “temporary arrangement.”