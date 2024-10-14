Joe Jonas Spotted Getting Flirty With Mystery Woman in Paris 4 Months After Stormi Bree Split
Is Joe Jonas back on the dating scene?
The 35-year-old singer was recently seen sharing a cozy evening with a mystery woman during a night out in the City of Love. This romantic Parisian outing comes just a few months after Jonas’ split from Stormi Bree, 33.
The photo, first published by gossip outlet Deuxmoi, had fans buzzing with speculation about the woman’s identity.
Jonas, who had just wrapped up a showcase performance, was seen heading to a bar with friends when he crossed paths with the unidentified woman.
“He was drinking quietly with his group, then a brunette woman caught his attention. From there, the night took a more personal turn,” an eyewitness source shared with the gossip account.
“He spent the rest of the evening chatting with her,” the source added.
Jonas, who was dressed casually for the evening — sported a black leather jacket paired with beige trousers, while the woman, who some fans online believe to be influencer Brenda Cellos, wore a brown jacket with denim pants.
The woman initially wore her hair in a bun but later let it down later on.
“My question is, did she put her hair up or take it down over the course of this flirtation?” one Instagram user joked.
As the evening continued, the chemistry between Jonas and the mystery woman reportedly grew.
“When the night ended around 2 a.m., they kissed each other goodbye and went their separate ways,” the source revealed.
Bree and Jonas ended their brief romance in June. This was Jonas' first relationship since he and ex Sophie Turner split in 2023.
“Joe has a very busy schedule between his kids and his career, so his romantic life has to take a back seat for now," the source said as to why he and Bree parted ways.
However, Jonas is reportedly still dealing with the emotional aftermath of his high-profile divorce from Turner.
While Turner has moved on with British aristocrat Peregrine Pearson, Jonas appears to be adjusting to a single life.
“Joe’s trying to act all macho and is saying he totally doesn’t care that Sophie’s with Peregrine now — but he absolutely cares. It’s humiliating she’s bounced back so fast and he’s still single. It’s hard enough without her flaunting this relationship. He feels like she’s purposely rubbing it in his face,” a source recently revealed to Life & Style.