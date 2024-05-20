Spencer Pratt Confesses Gaining 40 Pounds From 'Stress-Eating' Affected His Confidence as He Commits to Weight-Loss Journey
Spencer Pratt is ready to work on his summer bod!
The Hills star admitted in a recent interview that he's gained around 40 pounds since the pandemic — and it's started to negatively affect his confidence.
Pratt joked he ate "everything' in sight" for a time, especially pasta and Mexican food.
"During The Hills reboot [in 2020] it was pot pies because I thought we were all gonna die according to the media, so I was just gonna go out on pot pies and red wine," he quipped. "[The pandemic] is where things really went sideways because I was pretty ripped until then."
Aside from intentionally overeating throughout lockdowns, he also claimed that he realized he was consuming more than he needed to due to stress and because he struggled with the idea of "wasting food."
"The whole family goes to a nice Italian restaurant, Gunner doesn't eat all his buttered noodles and Ryker doesn't eat all his fettuccini, so I'm finishing their plates," he said of his two sons he shares with wife Heidi Montag. "I'd stress-eat bread before the food even comes because it's so hectic having a baby."
When the reality star began noticing a more significant fitness difference between his and his wife's appearance, he said he felt a dip in his confidence.
"Heidi's got a six pack, she's showing me her new underwear and saying, 'Look at this muscle right here!' And I'm here just holding a handful of fat like, 'Yeah, look at this right here,'" he explained. "So yeah, it's not fun. Also, it doesn't help your cardio and performance in anything."
Along with changes in his diet and exercise, Pratt shared that he also began using the drug Hydroxycut to assist in his weight loss.
"We've challenged Spencer with a fun goal of trying to fit in a red, white and blue themed swimsuit on Independence Day," Health Sciences International president Wes Parris announced. "While most would reach for a six-pack on the Fourth of July, both Hydroxycut and Spencer would love to see an abdominal six-pack start to emerge. Those would be fireworks we'd love to see."
Pratt spoke with the Daily Mail about his health goals.