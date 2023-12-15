Heidi Montag Slammed for Shading Ozempic Users Years After Her Shocking Plastic Surgery Overhaul
The pot calling the kettle black?
Heidi Montag is being ridiculed on social media after taking a jab at those who use weight loss medication to stay in shape, as the reality star infamously underwent multiple plastic surgeries years ago.
While discussing her recent 22-pound slim down on the "Virtual Reali-Tea" podcast, the mom-of-two, 37, explained, "I’m not looking for a magic wand. I like to do the hard work."
"It’s just nothing I would ever do," she emphasized of taking a weight loss drug like Ozempic. "There’s no shortcuts in life. And if you’re taking that shortcut, I don’t know…"
The blonde beauty's words are a bit hypocritical since she's been taking weight loss supplement Hydroxycut to shed the extra pounds, which she gained while pregnant with her and husband Spencer Pratt's second son, Ryker, whom she welcomed in November 2022.
Social media users were also quick to point out that she's taken a multitude of shortcuts when it comes to changing her appearance.
"Heidi Montag — the queen of plastic surgery? Lol. Right. The hard work," one person wrote on X, laughing at her Ozempic shade.
"That’s rich considering she had, what? Oh 40 plus cosmetic surgeries…." noted another social media user, while a third said, "Plastic surgery is ok though 🤣."
Montag has openly discussed the regrets she has over her 2009 plastic surgeries, in which she had 10 procedures done in 24 hours. The work — which included a chin reduction, b----- augmentation, liposuction and rhinoplasty — nearly took her life.
In fact, she revealed that her husband "thought he lost me. I died for a minute."
"With that much surgery, I had to have 24-hour nurse care and Spencer didn’t want to leave my side. I was at a recovery center and had Demerol to deal with the pain because it was so extreme," The Hills alum recalled. "My security guards called Spencer and told him, ‘Heidi’s heart stopped. She’s not going to make it.’ And I easily could’ve."
"Cutting yourself up isn’t something I’d recommend, and Demerol isn’t anything to play around with," added the singer.
Nonetheless, Montag believes "a lot of positive things came out of" her experience.
"I had to look at myself in the mirror every day healing, and be like, ‘What did I do to myself? How did I get here? What is going on?’" she admitted. "I basically had to hit that rock-bottom moment in my life, to realize what was important to me."
